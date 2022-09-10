Today’s Highlights, September 10

Saturday is rock and pop day at Rock in Rio! Today’s highlight is Coldplay, headliner of Palco Mundo. The main space also hosts Cuban singer Camila Cabello and British band Bastille.

On the Sunset stage, the public will honor the concerts of CeeLo Green and Maria Rita. At Espaço Favela, Ferrugem sings alongside Thiaguinho, in addition to the performance of rapper Orochi.

See below how to see all the performances of the festival and the highlights chosen by splash:

Coldplay

Coldplay is one of the most anticipated attractions at Rock in Rio: tickets for the group’s and Justin Bieber’s days sold out in just 33 minutes. It is the band’s second time at the festival, which has already performed in 2011.

The group, which is due to take the stage at 0:10 am, is known for its megalomaniac presentation, with lots of lighting, fireworks, confetti and inflatable balls. The setlist should bring Coldplay’s main hits, in addition to the songs from the “Music of the Spheres” tour.

In addition to the shows at the festival, the band will also perform in Rio on October 11th and 12th and will play six shows in São Paulo on the 15th, 16th, 18th, 19th and 21st of next month.

Camila Cabello

The singer’s show precedes Coldplay’s and is scheduled for 10:10 pm. In a solo career since leaving the group Fifth Harmony, the artist is known for mixing pop, reggaeton and hip hop influences.

Camila will also have a guest: DJ Biel do Furduncinhoknown for the hit “Ai, Preto”, hit on TikTok.

To make fans even more anxious, Rock in Rio decided to auction a Meet & Greet with the singer. Until 10:25 pm on Wednesday, the last bid given for the opportunity to meet in person with Camila Cabello registered the value of R$ 88 thousand.

bastille

One of the most successful British bands today, Bastille has a 12-year career and won the world with the hit Pompeii.

Famous for indie and alternative rock, they arrive at Rock in Rio with Give Me the Future, an album released in February. The show starts scheduled for 8:10 pm.

CeeLo Green

Who also returns to Rock in Rio this year is CeeLo Green, headliner of the Sunset Stage. He was already at the festival in 2017, when he invited singer Iza — who performed on Palco Mundo this year — to sing with him.

The singer is part of the Originals Rock in Rio project and will pay tribute to James Brown, the “Godfather of Soul”. The presentation starts at 9:15 pm.

Other highlights

The day also features Maria Rita on the Sunset Stage at 7:05 pm, and Gilsons and Jorge Aragão at 4:55 pm. At Espaço Favela, Orochi performs at 5:55 pm, while Ferrugem invites Thiaguinho at 8:05 pm.

On Stage Supernova, the highlight is the band Jovem Dionísio, successful with “Acorda Pedrinho”. They show up at 7:30 pm.

How and where to watch Rock in Rio 2022 concerts

Festival fans will be able to enjoy the shows from their home or wherever they are through the paid channels Multishow and Canal Bis, free of charge on Globoplay (just register for a free account on the platform), in addition to showing the best moments on TV Globo on night schedule.

multishow: live broadcast of the Mundo and Sunset Stage starting at 3 pm.

channel bis: live broadcast from the Favela and New Dance Order stages every day from 5 pm.

TV Globo: exhibition of a compilation of the best moments of the festival’s program on Thursdays and Fridays after “Conversa com Bial”, Saturdays after “Altas Horas” and Sundays after “Vai que Cola”.

Globoplay: Multishow will be shown simultaneously (Palco Mundo and Sunset) for non-subscribers logged in to the streaming, that is, it is enough to have a free registration; and it will also feature Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Canais ao Vivo” package.