Travel companies accumulate complaints

In recent weeks, travel companies that have sold flexible packages during the pandemic have been stressing tourists. These are cases like those of Hurb (Hotel Urbano), 123 Miles and TC Viagens, in which passengers have their trips canceled or postponed to 2023. UOL sought out experts to understand why companies accumulate complaints.

What happened? While the tourism market has faced a slump in demand brought on by Covid-19 restrictions, companies such as hub123 Miles and TC Viagens offer attractive travel packages, whether with reduced prices or easy appointments.

For Marcelo Oliveira, lawyer for the Brazilian Association of Tourism Agencies (abav), the ticket purchase model and flexible packages was a very aggressive operation, based on low prices and high investment in marketing. But the unpredictability of the situation ended up affecting the fulfillment of promises in the packages.

What hampered the resumption of tourism? The macroeconomic scenario did not help the recovery of tourism. After flight cancellations and travel restrictions in the pandemic, tourists began to return.

But other factors, such as the increase in the price of jet fuel, inflation and the increase in the operating cost of airlines, have led to a skyrocketing price of tickets.

Demand has increased, but supply has decreased. This is the assessment of Feliciano Moura, a lawyer specializing in tourism and partner at Serur Advogados.

Did the agencies not anticipate the increase? For Feliciano Moura, online travel agencies did not act in bad faith against clients.

He says that it was not possible to predict the cost increase from 2020 to August 2022 and calls the combination between the lockdown and the increase in oil – caused by the war in Ukraine, a “perfect storm”.

For Marcelo Oliveira, from Abav, there was a lack of planning by tourism companies. It was a “huge risk,” he says, and now companies have to honor their commitments.

What can the consumer do? Canceling or postponing the trip weighs heavily on the consumer’s pocket. Many have additional expenses that precede boarding, such as obtaining a visa and passport. Others have booked a vacation from work and have no way of changing that.

The orientation, says Moura, is to seek an agreement with the company. The expert recommends consulting the Procon to reach an agreement without going to court.

But if the negotiation fails, it is advisable to go to court to recover the money spent. The downside is that the process can take months, says Moura.

What do consumer protection agencies say? Procon-SP notified 123 Miles so that the company could explain why it had not delivered air tickets and accommodation vouchers. There have been cases of losses reaching R$ 14 thousand.

123 Milhas must send documents that show the number of customers with open tickets purchased between July and August. In addition, you need to explain if you have a plan to refund the money for tickets and packages that were not used.

Senacon (Secretariat Nacional do Consumidor), which is part of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), notified Hurb on August 26 for the agency to explain whether it is delivering packages sold during the pandemic.

The report of UOL contacted Senacon to see if there was a response from Hurb, but the MJSP body did not respond until the publication of this text.

Procon-SP was also contacted to say whether it notified Hurb or TC Viagens. There was no response.

What do companies say? In a note to UOLthe director of Customer Experience at Hurb, Romário Melo, says that the company has reversed all requested cancellation requests, and that the company has “ability to handle high volumes of passengers.”

However, it cites a global logistical problem, stating that there was a 40% drop in the international air network and a 123% increase in fares in 12 months, until June 2022.

Asked about a possible lack of planning when selling cheap tickets and packages during the pandemic, Melo says that sales followed “a conscious strategy”, and that the company started to extend trips and extend the validity of packages as a result of the decrease in the air network. and hotelier.

In response to the report by UOL, 123 Miles reaffirmed its commitment to resolve all outstanding customer issues. The company says its flexible travel and package product only came on offer in volume from January 2022 onwards, and says it has not sold such tickets in the pandemic.

As for the notification of Procon-SP, the company stated that it provided the requested clarifications.

TC Viagens & Turismo Ltda. was not found by the report. The company’s Instagram profile has been deleted and the company’s website for contact and legal demands is down.