Trip to Maracanã, inauguration of MASP and meeting with Pelé: Remember Elizabeth II’s visit to Brazil

The Queen of England, Elizabeth II, is seen at the Maracanã stadium, in the northern part of the city of Rio de Janeiro, during her visit to Brazil in Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, 11/10/1968



On November 1, 1968, at 4:15 pm Brasília time, Guararapes airport, in Recife, received a VC-10 aircraft from the British Royal Air Force. In it, the queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip arrived in the country for a 12-day trip. At the moment, the monarch had already held the highest office of the British monarchy for 15 years – at the age of 42. In a journey of just over two hours, she passed through the city and was received at the Palácio das Princesas. In the early evening, the couple headed to the royal yacht Britannia and headed for Salvador. There, he visited the Anglican Church and the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA), in addition to a reception with rose petals at Mercado Modelo. Once again, as the night took over the Bahian capital, both left for the boat and headed for Rio de Janeiro to fly towards Brasília. On November 5th, the royal plane landed in the Brazilian federal capital and Elizabeth and Philip visited the headquarters of the Federal Court of Justice (STF), the National Congress and the Palácio da Alvorada. At the end of the day, a banquet awaited the couple at the Itamaraty Palace. The queen confessed on the spot, to journalists at the time, that she found Brasília “fascinating”, but that she missed her children. In a speech given at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, alongside General Costa e Silva, the monarch emphasized, a month before the enactment of Constitutional Act nº5 (AI-5), that “our two peoples are focused on the basic concepts of justice, freedom and tolerance”.

Then, Sao Paulo it housed the members of the Royal Family and the reception was attended by the mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Faria Lima, who gave the couple the key to the city. Thousands of people from São Paulo took to the streets to welcome royalty and see the collation pass through the municipality. Upon arrival, they headed to the Ipiranga Monument and continued on to Terraço Itália. The queen also participated in the inauguration of the Museum of Arts of Sao Paulo (MASP), alongside Governor Abreu Sodré. In the early evening, a banquet at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of the government of the State of São Paulo, awaited the distinguished visitors who spent the night in the capital before flying to Rio de Janeiro. On Saturday, the couple began their tour of the World War II Monument to the Dead, located in Aterro do Flamengo and the Anglican Church, located in Botafogo. The British embassy has prepared, for the evening, a reception in the gardens of its mansion with an artistic performance by guitarist Baden Powell, along with singer Eliana Pitman and the drums from Estação Primeira de Mangueira. On Sunday, a match at the Maracanã stadium awaited the presence of both. Organized as a clash between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the match had 100,000 people on site to watch the stars. Skin, Gerson, Jairzinho and Clodoaldo. The selection of São Paulo won the confrontation by 3 to 2, and the captains Pelé and Gerson went to receive the cup of the queen. This was the last engagement of the British couple in Brazil, as the royal plane said goodbye to Brazil the next morning.