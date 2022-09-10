TSE determines that social networks delete Janones posts about Bolsonaro

Francisco Artur – Special for Correio Braziliense

(credit: Reproduction/Chamber of Deputies)

Twitter and Facebook deleted posts by federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) that associated the veto of the nursing salary floor to the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The publications do not correspond to reality, since the overthrow of the law occurred through an injunction signed by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso, who responded to a request from the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals, Establishments and Services ( CNSaúde).

The action that gave platforms 24 hours to delete Janones’ posts was determined by Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In the decision, he considered that Janones’ posts were published “without prior verification of their reliability and, therefore, with the ability to generate disinformation about the truth of the facts and, with that, have repercussions and interfere negatively and irregularly in the lawsuit, which must be repressed by the Electoral Justice”.

The TSE minister also argued that the fact that Janones has a profile with “a high number of followers” ​​means that misleading content is viewed by a large number of users, “which, in theory, makes it possible for negative repercussions to occur. difficult to repair the candidate’s image.





misinformation

The publications cited by Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino were verified as false by the Spotlight, last Wednesday (7/09). André Janones posted two pieces of misinformation that attribute to Bolsonaro and the PL the veto of the professional floor.

In addition, alluding to an idea that Bolsonarism uses ‘fake news’, he wrote that it was necessary to share the same method for doing politics.

On social media, this Friday (9/09), Janones said that he will comply with the TSE measure, even though he understands that he has not released ‘fake news’. “I only left a line in the air, exactly as they do: Bolsonaro’s party would be behind the request that knocked down the floor. I further stressed that the information needed to be confirmed. It’s beautiful? No! Is there another way to stop fake news? Not for the time being either!”, said the parliamentarian.