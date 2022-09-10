Monique Mello – 17:02 | updated on 08/09/2022 19:37



Manoel Soares presents the Meeting together with Patrícia Poeta Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

While Patrícia Poeta is constantly criticized by netizens, behind the scenes at TV Globo, the “bad reputation” is on account of Manoel Soares, co-host of the program Date, next to the journalist. “Inelegant”, “loose” and “thick” are some of the adjectives coined by attraction employees.

According to columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from the UOL portal, the presenter’s controversial behavior would be demonstrated especially with women.

People told the columnist, anonymously, that Soares has created a heavy atmosphere behind the scenes since he was a reporter on the program, when he was still presented by Fátima Bernardes.

The transfer of the journalist to the it’s from home, in 2020, would have occurred precisely because of his behavior with the team of the daily attraction. He debuted at Date in 2017.

Manoel Soares was approached by the press, but did not comment. Globo, in turn, sent a note saying that it does not comment on “issues of this nature” and that it is happy with the results of the program. Date.

Here is the full note:

Regarding the aforementioned complaints, we do not comment on issues of this nature. Any situation in disagreement with our Code of Ethics is carefully investigated as soon as it becomes aware of the company. Globo does not tolerate abusive behavior in its teams and maintains an open channel for reporting violations of the rules.

In its Code of Ethics, it undertakes to investigate, ensure the confidentiality of complaints, not comment on the findings and take the appropriate measures.

Regarding the performance of the program and its presenters, it is important to repeat that we are very satisfied with the results of TV Globo’s Super Manhãs project, which includes the Meeting.

In August, the program had its highest monthly audience in four months (since April), and the highest share in its history (since its debut in June/2012), in São Paulo: 8 points with a 28% share.

In the new phase, the program also had an increase in participation in relation to the annual average in São Paulo (from 25 to 27%) and in the PNT (from 27 to 28%).

With the transfer of the newsroom to São Paulo, we have also achieved more and more synergy between the teams and an integrated morning agenda. The coverage of Rock in Rio in these two weeks on all morning shows is a good example of this.

These and other factors lead us to believe that we are on the right path and we know that all this is possible thanks to the professionalism of the talents involved.

Global Communications Center.

