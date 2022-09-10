Two STF ministers vote to suspend the nursing floor

posted on 09/09/2022 17:16 / updated on 09/09/2022 18:17



Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), has just published a vote in favor of maintaining the suspension of Law No. (9/9). Now, there are two votes in favor of the suspension.

Lewandowski accompanied Barroso, who is the rapporteur of the case and suspended the legislation for 60 days, last weekend, on a preliminary basis. For him, the decision must be endorsed until three factors are analyzed:

The financial situation of States and Municipalities, due to the risks to their solvency (CF, art. 169, § 1, I);

Employability, in view of the plausible claims of mass emissions (CF, art. 170, VIII);

The quality of health services, due to the alleged risk of closing beds and reducing the number of nurses and technicians (CF, art. 196).

In the vote, Minister Lewandowski defends the analysis of the issue, but points out difficulties. “The constitutional issues raised in this action are sensitive. On the one hand, there is the legitimate objective of the legislator to value health professionals, who, during a long period of pandemic, were demanded to the limit of their strength. , are the risks to the autonomy and financial health of the federative entities, the impacts on employability in the sector and, therefore, on the very provision of health services”, says Barroso.

Started this Friday, the trial continues until the next day 09/16.




