UFC 278: José Aldo pockets R$ 2 million in salary and Borrachinha takes R$ 671 thousand | combat

The Utah Athletic Commission, the body that regulated UFC 278 held in Salt Lake City on August 20, released this week the salaries received by all 24 fighters who performed at the event. Kamaru Usman, then welterweight champion, was the highest paid with US$500,000, around R$2.58 million, followed by former featherweight champion José Aldo, with a purse of US$400,000, which means R$ 2.06 million at today’s price. The list was obtained and revealed by the American website “MMA Junkie”.
Jose Aldo is the second highest paid fighter at UFC 278, despite his loss to Merab Dvalishvili – Photo: Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
For that night’s co-main event, in a middleweight duel, Luke Rockhold pocketed US$ 200,000 despite the loss, while Paulo Borrachinha took a total of US$ 130,000, half of which was the purse value and the other half as a win bonus. In the quotation, the Brazilian pocketed around R$ 671 thousand after the victory. Borrachinha, who has just one more fight to do in the UFC under his current contract, has had a fight with the organization precisely because of his purse.
Check out the full list of UFC 278 salaries:
Leon Edwards: $350,000 dollars
Kamaru Usman: $500,000 USD
Paulo Borrachinha: $130,000 (including $65,000 win bonus)
Luke Rockhold: $200,000
Merab Dvalishvili: $198,000 (including $99,000 win bonus)
José Aldo: US$ 400 thousand dollars
Lucie Pudilova: US$ $48,000 (including $24,000 win bonus)
Wu Yanan: $20,000 dollars
Tyson Pedro: $86,000 USD (including $43,000 win bonus)
Harry Hunsucker: $12,000 dollars
Marcin Tybura: $240,000 (including $120,000 win bonus)
Alexander Romanov: $36,000 dollars
Jared Gordon: $94,000 (including $47,000 win bonus)
Leo Santos: US$ 44 thousand dollars
Sean Woodson: $24,000 dollars
Luis Saldana: US$ 14 thousand dollars
Ange Loosa: $24,000 USD (including $12,000 win bonus)
AJ Fletcher: $10,000 dollars
Amir Albazi: $32,000 USD (including $16,000 win bonus)
Francisco Figueiredo: US$ 14 thousand dollars
Aori Qileng: $24,000 USD (including $12,000 win bonus)
Jay Perrin: $12,000 dollars
Victor Altamirano: $20,000 USD (including $10,000 win bonus)
Daniel Miojo: US$ 10 thousand dollars
