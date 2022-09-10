UFC 279: Chaos caused by Chimaev heats up Las Vegas event | combat

Khamzat Chimaev’s week heated up the mood for UFC 279, which takes place this Saturday in Las Vegas. The fighter was scheduled for the main event of the night against Nate Diaz, but when he broke the 3.4kg welterweight limit everything changed. If that wasn’t enough, days before he was involved in an argument with Paulo Borrachinha and was also one of those responsible for canceling the press conference last Thursday. Now, he will face Kevin Holland, while Diaz will face Tony Ferguson.

Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to face Nate Diaz in the main event of an event that was pretty lukewarm for a numbered card. But the anticipation for UFC 279 only increased as the days went by, especially because of the Chechen fighter’s attitudes.

Earlier this week, Chimaev engaged in an argument with Paulo Borrachinha at UFC PI, the organization’s Performance Institute. The let-it-it gang got in the middle and prevented the tempers from escalating even further.

The next chapter was at the press conference last Thursday. After about 30 minutes of delay, Dana White took the stage, warned that there had been a confusion behind the scenes and that the protocol of the interviews would be different, but decided, in the sequence, to cancel the press conference for “everyone’s safety”. Soon after, the director revealed that the incident started between Chimaev and Kevin Holland, who was also scheduled to fight on the show. After punches, kicks and bottles flying, security managed to contain it, but chaos was already in place.

And, this Friday, the weigh-in didn’t go blank either. After Nate Diaz weighed 77.6kg and confirmed his participation in the event, in what should be his farewell fight with the organization, the American saw his opponent weigh 3.4kg over the limit, making it impossible for him to make the main fight of the show official. The next few hours were buzzing, and Dana White announced, an hour before the ceremonial weigh-in, the changes he would make to the show:

Nate Diaz will face Tony Ferguson in the main event of the night in a five-round match.

Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in the co-main event, also with five rounds.

Li Jingliang, who would face Ferguson, will fight Daniel Rodriguez, Holland’s original opponent.

These will be the three main matches of the event.

Three Brazilians in action

UFC 279 will feature three Brazilians. The only representative of the country on the main card will be Johnny Walker, who seeks rehabilitation after two defeats in a dispute against Ion Cutelaba, for the light heavyweight division.

Jailton Malhadinho is looking for his third victory in the organization in a fight against debutant Anton Turkalj, in the penultimate fight of the preliminary card.

And Norma Dumont, who had her streak of three wins broken in her last performance, wants to get back on track with a fight against Danyelle Wolf in the fourth fight of the night.

UFC 279

September 10, 2022 in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (23:00 GMT):

Welterweight: Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson

Married weight up to 81.6kg: Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland

Married weight up to 81.6kg: Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez

Married weight up to 63.5kg: Irene Aldana vs Macy Chiasson

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs Julian Erosa

Married weight up to 100kg: Jaílton Malhadinho x Anton Turkalj

Middleweight: Denis Tiuliulin vs Jamie Pickett

Heavyweight: Jake Collier vs Chris Barnett

Featherweight: Norma Dumont vs Danyelle Wolf

Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs Heili Alateng

Strawweight: Melissa Martinez vs Elise Reed

Welterweight: Darian Weeks vs Yohann Lainesse