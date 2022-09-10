Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC in October

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection received a date for the PC version, after long months of waiting for official information.

Available on PlayStation 5 since January, this edition, which includes enhanced versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, will arrive on PC on October 19.

The information was provided by Epic Games, which also said that when you buy this version optimized for PC in its digital store, you will receive a glider in Fortnite with the format of Sully’s plane.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection deserves your attention, especially if you haven’t played these games yet, as cinematic action-adventure experiences like this are still rare to see.

On the one hand, these are two PS4 games that have been optimized for new platforms and don’t feature anything new, but on the other hand, they are testament to the brilliance of Naughty Dog’s experiences.

Here’s what we wrote in the review of the PS5 version back in January:

“UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a product that becomes a little difficult to approach as there are so many perspectives from which you could be looking at it. fan of action-adventure games with a strong cinematic content and who loves singleplayer experiences, don’t even think twice if you’re part of that lot. Put a Recommended badge up there and get ready for two experiences of excellence. If you’ve played them or have the two titles in your collection, you won’t find anything really surprising here, but if you love these titles and are willing to pay the upgrade price for the remasters, you’ll find that playing Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy on PS5 almost makes them feel like they’re from this generation. .”