Uncharted’s Amy Hennig Announces New Marvel Game With Captain America And Black Panther

Game will feature Captain America and Black Panther!

THE D23 Expo, Disney’s event to celebrate its brands and franchises, started today (9) and has already arrived with great news. One of them was the new Marvel game developed by the studio Skydance New Mediain Amy Hennigthe creator of the franchise uncharted. Announced in 2021, it has now been revealed that the game will focus on an unlikely group, formed by Captain America, Black Panthera soldier and a Dora Milaje, still unidentified.

The game’s announcement was accompanied by a brief teaser, which can be seen below:

Speculation about the focus of the game was diverse, including the possibility of being about the Fantastic Four, something that did not happen. For now, however, no further details about the plot of the game were given, but it is known that it will not be related to the films of the marvel studios.

Skydance New Media describes the game as “a blockbuster, narrative-driven action-adventure game featuring a completely original story and vision of the Marvel Universe.” This will be the company’s first title, formed by Hennig and Julian Beakanother industry veteran who worked at Electronic Arts.

hennig is considered one of the most influential women in the gaming industry, and has worked at Naughty Dog, primarily on franchises. uncharted and jak and daxter. She also starred at Crystal Dynamics, working on the series Legacy of Kain.

In addition to his current work with Marvel, hennig is developing another project for Disney together with Skydance New Media. The developer is working on a game based on the franchise Star Warsbut despite being revealed in April, no more has been revealed about this other game.

The game does not yet have a title or expected release date. In addition to this title, a series of Marvel’s Spider-Man is being developed by Insomniac Games. A title focused on Wolverine is also being done by the company.

