Unimed Fortaleza will close urgent and emergency care at Hospital São Carlos

Unimed Fortaleza will end medical care for urgency and emergency at Hospital São Carlos, located in São João do Tauape, in Fortaleza. The decision takes effect on November 1. The measure takes place from the expansion of the network service in a new Hospital of the cooperative, which will be launched next October.

Because of the decision, about 7 thousand users of Unimed Fortaleza will no longer be able to be seen at Hospital São Carlos in the specialties of Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Trauma-orthopedics and Otorhinolaryngology within the next 60 days.

What will remain in the unit, for now, will be only elective and surgical hospitalizations, as reported by Hospital São Carlos.

In a note sent to THE PEOPLEUnimed Fortaleza reported that the decision is based on expanding the network’s service in the Capital through the cooperative’s new hospital unit.

“The new Unimed Hospital will have 195 beds and 7 rooms with a capacity for up to 1,500 monthly surgeries. Pediatric urgency will have a capacity for up to 15,000 visits, and obstetric urgency for up to 3,000 monthly visits at its maximum service capacity”, he informed.

Also according to the cooperative, some services will be verticalized in their own network. “Emergency care at Hospital São Carlos will be redirected as of November 1, 2022. Elective care at this hospital remains unchanged”, he guaranteed.

Asked about changes in care in other accredited networks, Unimed Fortaleza reported that the beneficiaries of the network will continue to have the services provided by the wide network of accredited hospitals, according to the service network of each plan.

new unit

The new Unimed Fortaleza Hospital does not yet have a launch date in October. The new development will be located at Avenida Almirante Maximiniano da Fonseca, 44, in the Luciano Cavalcante neighborhood, in the Capital.

In addition to the new beds and rooms, the hospital will have an oncology and infusion center and a large imaging center, with tomography; X-ray; mammography; bone densitometry; ultrasound; in addition to two beds for patient preparation and recovery.

According to Unimed Fortaleza, together with the new unit, a restructuring and modernization of the Unimed Hospital is taking place, with a 30% expansion of the adult care capacity, after the transfer of services from the obstetric and pediatric axes to the new hospital.

