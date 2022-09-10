Union demands explanations about complaints in card activations

Caixa employees denounced to the Sindicato dos Bancários e Financiarios de São Paulo, Osasco e Região and to Apcef-SP that they are being pressured to meet credit card goals following strategies that contravene regulations and can cause serious damage to the working life of bank employees.

According to reports received, in some cases bank employees download the Cartão Caixa App on customers’ cell phones and are coerced into buying a low-value product (less than R$1), in app stores such as Google Play and Apple Store, or Amazon , just to activate the card.

There is also the registration of additional cards. There would even be a group in the Teams app with employees from various SEVs receiving this guidance.

According to investigations, the practice is taking place in agencies subordinated to several Regional Superintendencies.

The complaints characterize a scheme that includes inducing customers to buy something they do not want or do not need, abusive pressure to meet targets and moral harassment against employees, who can still definitively jeopardize their careers at the bank, if a lawsuit is opened in the Internal Affairs. In addition, sensitive customer data is exposed to third parties, which can result in insecurity.

“These extremely serious complaints show how far the collection of targets at Caixa has come. Bank employees are being pressured to carry out a practice that goes beyond the limits of ethics by coercing customers to buy a product just to activate the card, because if this does not happen, it does not impact Conquiste.” Tamara Siqueira, union leader and Caixa employee

Faced with this situation, the entities representing the employees met this Friday 9th with two Caixa superintendencies, at which the bank’s representatives alleged that there had been “some misunderstanding”; and that communication for the network is that everyone follows the regulations; that they never take the customer’s cell phone; never buy products in apps and always limit yourself to just suggesting activation of the card.

“The SRs’ commitment was to guide the network to strictly follow the bank’s regulations and not carry out any practices that could harm customers. Now we hope that Caixa, through its Regional Superintendencies, does not invent any other controversial or excuses order or guidance in order to achieve goals to increase profits”, says Tamara.

Union and Apcef-SP will continue to monitor the situation. Employees must report to the Union (see channels below) if these guidelines persist. Secrecy is guaranteed.