UOL columnists’ guesses for the 26th round

As far as the columnists of the UOL Esporte, the classic between São Paulo and Corinthians will end in a draw and Palmeiras will shoot even more in the leadership of the Brasileirão, since they will win Juventude and see Flamengo only draw against Goiás. These are some of the journalists’ bets for the main games of the 26th round of the national competition.
The big match of the round takes place tomorrow (11), at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Morumbi. Qualified for the decision of the South American, São Paulo receives arch-rivals Corinthians looking for a victory that leaves them further from the relegation zone. Timão doesn’t want to let the leader Palmeiras escape in the fight for the title.
Among the 11 columnists consulted, seven of them believe that the game in Morumbi will end in a draw. Three bet on the victory of the host team, while only one journalist believes in the triumph of Vitor Pereira’s team.
For the Palmeiras game, which welcomes Juventude today (10), at Allianz Parque, at 9 pm, there was unanimity: the 11 columnists believe in a victory for the alviverde team, which is recovering from the painful elimination in the Copa Libertadores in the middle of the week.
As for tomorrow’s game in Goiânia, which closes the 26th round, at 19:00, seven of the 11 journalists risk a tie in their guesses, while four of them bet on a victory for Fla.
Here are the columnists’ guesses:
Internacional vs Cuiabá
Alicia Klein – International
Amara Moira – International
Danilo Lavieri – International
Julio Gomes – International
Menon – International
Milly Lacombe – International
Milton Neves – International
Renato Maurício Prado – International
Rodolfo Rodrigues – International
Rodrigo Coutinho – International
Vitor Guedes – International
Ceará vs Santos
Alicia Klein – Ceará
Amara Moira – Ceará
Danilo Lavieri – Draw
Julio Gomes – Santos
Menon – Ceará
Milly Lacombe – Ceará
Milton Neves – Santos
Renato Maurício Prado – Draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Ceará
Rodrigo Coutinho – Ceará
Vitor Guedes – Ceará
Fluminense vs Fortaleza
Alicia Klein – Fluminense
Amara Moira – Draw
Danilo Lavieri – Draw
Julio Gomes – Fortaleza
Menon – Fortress
Milly Lacombe – Fluminense
Milton Neves – Fluminense
Renato Maurício Prado – Draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw
Rodrigo Coutinho – Fluminense
Vitor Guedes – Fluminense
Palmeiras x Youth
Alicia Klein – Palmeiras
Amara Moira – Palmeiras
Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras
Julio Gomes – Palmeiras
Menon – Palmeiras
Milly Lacombe – Palmeiras
Milton Neves – Palmeiras
Renato Maurício Prado – Palmeiras
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Palmeiras
Rodrigo Coutinho – Palmeiras
Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras
Botafogo vs América MG
Alicia Klein – Draw
Amara Moira – America-MG
Danilo Lavieri – Botafogo
Julio Gomes – Draw
Menon – Draw
milly Lacombe – Botafogo
Milton Neves – Botafogo
Renato Maurício Prado – Draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Botafogo
Rodrigo Coutinho – America-MG
Vitor Guedes – Botafogo
Avai vs Atletico
Alicia Klein – Avai
Amara Moira – Athletico
Danilo Lavieri – Draw
Julio Gomes – Draw
Menon – Avai
milly Lacombe – Atletico
Milton Neves – Athletico
Renato Maurício Prado – Draw
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Athletico
Rodrigo Coutinho – Avai
Vitor Guedes – Athletico
Sao Paulo vs Corinthians
Alicia Klein – Draw
Amara Moira – Draw
Danilo Lavieri – Sao Paulo
Julio Gomes – Draw
Menon – Sao Paulo
Milly Lacombe – Draw
Milton Neves – Sao Paulo
Renato Maurício Prado – Corinthians
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw
Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw
Vitor Guedes – Draw
Goiás vs Flamengo
Alicia Klein – Draw
Amara Moira – Draw
Danilo Lavieri – Draw
Julio Gomes – Flamengo
Menon – Flemish
Milly Lacombe – Draw
Milton Neves – Draw
Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo
Rodolfo Rodrigues – Flamengo
Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw
Vitor Guedes – Draw