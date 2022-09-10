UOL columnists’ guesses for the 26th round

As far as the columnists of the UOL Esporte, the classic between São Paulo and Corinthians will end in a draw and Palmeiras will shoot even more in the leadership of the Brasileirão, since they will win Juventude and see Flamengo only draw against Goiás. These are some of the journalists’ bets for the main games of the 26th round of the national competition.

The big match of the round takes place tomorrow (11), at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Morumbi. Qualified for the decision of the South American, São Paulo receives arch-rivals Corinthians looking for a victory that leaves them further from the relegation zone. Timão doesn’t want to let the leader Palmeiras escape in the fight for the title.

Among the 11 columnists consulted, seven of them believe that the game in Morumbi will end in a draw. Three bet on the victory of the host team, while only one journalist believes in the triumph of Vitor Pereira’s team.

For the Palmeiras game, which welcomes Juventude today (10), at Allianz Parque, at 9 pm, there was unanimity: the 11 columnists believe in a victory for the alviverde team, which is recovering from the painful elimination in the Copa Libertadores in the middle of the week.

As for tomorrow’s game in Goiânia, which closes the 26th round, at 19:00, seven of the 11 journalists risk a tie in their guesses, while four of them bet on a victory for Fla.

Here are the columnists’ guesses:

Internacional vs Cuiabá

Alicia Klein – International

Amara Moira – International

Danilo Lavieri – International

Julio Gomes – International

Menon – International

Milly Lacombe – International

Milton Neves – International

Renato Maurício Prado – International

Rodolfo Rodrigues – International

Rodrigo Coutinho – International

Vitor Guedes – International

Ceará vs Santos

Alicia Klein – Ceará

Amara Moira – Ceará

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Santos

Menon – Ceará

Milly Lacombe – Ceará

Milton Neves – Santos

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Ceará

Rodrigo Coutinho – Ceará

Vitor Guedes – Ceará

Fluminense vs Fortaleza

Alicia Klein – Fluminense

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Fortaleza

Menon – Fortress

Milly Lacombe – Fluminense

Milton Neves – Fluminense

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw

Rodrigo Coutinho – Fluminense

Vitor Guedes – Fluminense

Palmeiras x Youth

Alicia Klein – Palmeiras

Amara Moira – Palmeiras

Danilo Lavieri – Palmeiras

Julio Gomes – Palmeiras

Menon – Palmeiras

Milly Lacombe – Palmeiras

Milton Neves – Palmeiras

Renato Maurício Prado – Palmeiras

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Palmeiras

Rodrigo Coutinho – Palmeiras

Vitor Guedes – Palmeiras

Botafogo vs América MG

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – America-MG

Danilo Lavieri – Botafogo

Julio Gomes – Draw

Menon – Draw

milly Lacombe – Botafogo

Milton Neves – Botafogo

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Botafogo

Rodrigo Coutinho – America-MG

Vitor Guedes – Botafogo

Avai vs Atletico

Alicia Klein – Avai

Amara Moira – Athletico

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Draw

Menon – Avai

milly Lacombe – Atletico

Milton Neves – Athletico

Renato Maurício Prado – Draw

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Athletico

Rodrigo Coutinho – Avai

Vitor Guedes – Athletico

Sao Paulo vs Corinthians

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Sao Paulo

Julio Gomes – Draw

Menon – Sao Paulo

Milly Lacombe – Draw

Milton Neves – Sao Paulo

Renato Maurício Prado – Corinthians

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Draw

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Draw

Goiás vs Flamengo

Alicia Klein – Draw

Amara Moira – Draw

Danilo Lavieri – Draw

Julio Gomes – Flamengo

Menon – Flemish

Milly Lacombe – Draw

Milton Neves – Draw

Renato Maurício Prado – Flamengo

Rodolfo Rodrigues – Flamengo

Rodrigo Coutinho – Draw

Vitor Guedes – Draw