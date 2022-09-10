USDA arrives with new supply and demand bulletin on Monday and Chicago awaits…

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) arrives with its new monthly supply and demand bulletin next Monday, September 12, and the numbers are highly anticipated by the market, as the comparisons with the data from the last tours of crop – in particular the Pro Farmer – will be unavoidable.

One of the most anticipated information is the US soybean and corn productivity estimate, with traders seeking to understand whether the USDA is also accounting for greater suffering for corn crops and a recovery that could be felt by soybeans, with some rains. that ended up reaching the west of the Corn Belt in recent weeks.

“But that’s not all. NASS (one of the USDA agencies) will also have an earlier review of the planting of several crops, including soybeans and corn”, warns lead grain analyst for DTN The Progressive Farmer, Todd Hultman.

Thus, the week ends with the grain market on the Chicago Stock Exchange getting ready for the arrival of new numbers, closing this Friday’s trading session (9) with very sharp rises between soybean, corn and wheat futures on the Stock Exchange. Chicago.

Soybean prices rose from 24.75 to 26.25 points in major contracts, with November at $14.12 and March at $14.20. In corn, gains from 14.75 to 24 points, leading September to approach US$ 7.00, closing with US$ 6.98, and December with US$ 6.85. However, wheat that led the advance was, which closed this Friday’s business with highs of 34.50 to 40.50 points, and December traded at US$ 8.69.

2022/23 US CROP

Soy – The expected average yield for North American soybeans is lower compared to the USDA August figure in estimates by the international agency DowJones and is 57.72 bags per hectare, in an expected range of 56.82 to 58.28 bags. Last month, the American department estimated 58.17 and in the last harvest it was 57.60 scs/ha.

Thus, US soybean production is expected at 121.95 million tons, against 123.31 million in the previous report. Expectations range from 117.95 to 123.42 million tons.

Ending stocks, therefore, should be revised downwards slightly, reaching between 5.52 and 8.79 million tons, with an average of 6.53 million. When confirmed, the average would be lower than the August figure of 6.67 million tons.

Corn – For corn, as all market expectations converge, the numbers should be lower. The average yield is expected to be 180.34 bags per hectare, within a range of 178.46 to 182.01 bags. A month ago, 183.48 bags per hectare were estimated and last year’s number is 185.15.

Cereal production is expected to range from 352.95 to 361.54 million tons, with an expected average of 357.58 million tons. In August, the USDA estimated the corn crop at 364.74 million tons and, in the 2021/22 season, 383.94 million tons were harvested.

For final grain stocks, expectations range from 24.89 to 33.02 million tons, with an average of 29.97 million. Last month the USDA estimate was 35.26 million.

2021/22 US FINAL STOCKS

Soybeans – Ending stocks of old-crop soybeans in the US are expected to be between 5.85 and 6.80 million tons, with an average of 6.34 million. In August, the USDA estimate was 6.12 million tons.

Corn – The 2021/22 ending stocks of North American corn should be between 36.78 and 40.13 million tons, with an average of 38.86 million tons. In the previous report, stocks were estimated at 38.86 million tons.

WORLDWIDE FINAL INVENTORIES

2022/23 – Global ending stocks of soybeans in the 2022/23 season are expected to be between 98.2 and 102.1 million tons, with an average of 101.1 million. In last month’s bulletin the number was 101.4 million,

For corn, the expected range is between 296.9 and 305.6 million tons, with an expected average of 301.8 million. In August, 306.7 million tons were estimated.

2021/22 – About the world ending stocks of the old crop, the market expects something between 89.1 and 90.2 million tons, with an average of 89.9 million and compared to last month’s figure of 89.7 million tons.

Expectations range from 311 to 313 million tons, with an average of 312.1 million. A month ago, the figure was estimated at 311.8 million tons.