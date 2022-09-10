VC Escala: fans keep Vasco’s base and scale Figueiredo in attack | vasco

Change of coach always generates an expectation of changes in the team, and with Jorginho, at Vasco, it is no different. The fans voted and chose their ideal team for the game against Grêmio, Sunday, at 4 pm, in Porto Alegre. In a poll on VC Escala, from ge Vasco’s residents bet on the kids and the experience of the duo Alex Teixeira and Nenê for Jorginho’s debut.

The lineup most voted by the fans was Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Yuri Lara, Andrey, Nenê, Marlon Gomes, Alex Teixeira and Figueiredo.

1 of 3 Vasco’s lineup most voted by the crowd for Jorginho’s debut — Photo: ge Vasco’s lineup most voted by the crowd for Jorginho’s debut — Photo: ge

Nothing very different from the team base that has been used in the last rounds. The main novelty in the lineup most voted by the fans is perhaps the presence of Figueiredo as a centre-forward. It is worth noting that Eguinaldo was not eligible, since he is with the under-20 team and will be absent on Sunday. On the other hand, Raniel returns from injury and is available.

Goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues was the most voted. He was cast by 7,590 fans. Defender Anderson Conceição (7,432) and midfielder Andrey (7,291) complete the podium.

There were some tight contests for position. The main one on the left side. Incumbent throughout the campaign, Edimar received 3,928 votes. His immediate reserve, however, was also well-voted. 3,285 fans climbed Paulo Victor in the position.

On the other side, Léo Matos, who returns from suspension, won the dispute with Matheus Ribeiro.

The lineup of the crowd aside, Vasco’s team for the game against Grêmio is still an unknown. Jorginho, who will head the team for the first time, has been testing for Sunday’s match.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!