Vehicle production rises 43.9% in August and hits new record for the year

Automakers closed last month with 238,000 vehicles manufactured in August, a number that exceeds the total for the same month of 2021 by 43.9%. In comparison with July, the increase in production was 8.6%, reaching 238,000 vehicles manufactured, reaching the record of the year. For the first time, the accumulated volume for the year exceeded that of the same period of the previous year: 1,549 million, against 1,479 million, growth of 4.7%.

The figure was released this Friday (9), by Anfavea, the association that represents the automotive industry, and shows that the sector continues to react despite production bottlenecks, the main one being the lack of electronic components.

“In August, for the first time in a year and a half, we were able to operate without any factory completely stopped. The flow of semiconductors is finally starting to improve, although we are still going through a period of supply restrictions”, celebrated the president of Anfavea, Márcio de Lima Leite.

Year to date, the total number of vehicles assembled by the industry in the country is 1.309 million units.

The bus segment has been one of the highlights, with 20,000 units produced in the year, 50% more than in the first eight months of 2021. Agricultural machinery also drew attention, which continued with a relevant sales performance, and especially road machinery, with the best historical result in recent months.

The data also show a 14.6% increase in licensing, with 209,000 in August, against 182,000 in the same period last year and 20.7% when compared to the previous month, which had 173,000.

Exports maintain a strong upward bias. The nearly 47,000 units shipped to other markets represented an increase of 11.7% over June and 59% over August 2021. In the year, the volume of 335,000 vehicles exported far exceeds that of previous years, including that of 2019, last year before the pandemic.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related