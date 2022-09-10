VIDEO: Child is woken up with breakfast in bed on his birthday, but reaction is not what he expected

There are people who hate waking up early. Even worse if they are woken up by other people. This is the case of little Eduarda, only 2 years old. Last July 29th she had her birthday and her parents had the idea to wake her up with a coffee in bed. However, her reaction was not what was expected and the girl’s “bad mood” went viral on social media.

Duda didn’t like being woken up on her 2nd birthday. – Video: Publicity/Gabriella Passos/ND

The video was posted on TikTok by Duda’s aunt, Gabriella Passos. In the publication she wrote. “And my niece, who was woken up to get breakfast in bed on her birthday.” However, seeing the child’s expression, it is clear that she was not as excited about the congratulations as her parents and aunt.

The video is only 17 seconds long, but it has already surpassed five million views, in addition to having almost ten thousand comments. A lot of people, of course, finding the girl’s reaction very natural. “I don’t think so,” wrote one girl. Another said “I understand her perfectly”. There were even those who said: “This also happens when they wake me up”.

There were internet users who tried to guess what Duda was thinking. “Did you wake me up for half a dozen grapes and a Social Club?” suggested one woman. The other ventured: “Congratulations to whom?”. And she even had someone who wrote “Couldn’t you wait for me to wake up to congratulate myself? Wouldn’t it be my birthday the same way?

The little one is a resident of the interior of São Paulo and also already has a TikTok account, where parents share other moments of the child.



