Viih Tube leaves coverage of Rock in Rio after being diagnosed with the disease and vents: “Unfortunately I won’t be able to”

HIV Tube will have to stop working on the cover of the Rock in Rio. The digital influencer – who was part of the Gshow portal team – was diagnosed with anemia and will have to leave after receiving medical advice. She was also prevented by medical staff from attending the festival, even if it was not for work.

The ex-BBB star gave an interview to Gshow and explained how she received the guidance to leave the event: “Unfortunately I won’t be able to spend the seven days with Gshow. It was scheduled, but I have anemia. My doctors are accompanying me, but caring for and treating is being more boring than I imagined. There were some annoying complications, I feel a little labyrinthitis, a lot involved”, he said.

The famous also revealed that she will have to return to São Paulo: “My doctors asked me to keep quiet, go back to São Paulo and go for an appointment. I love Rock in Rio, I’m going to miss many shows that I would like to be , but I know people will understand, health first,” he said.

HIV Tube also said that despite the negative scenario, she was understood by her co-workers: “Gshow is very friendly and, thank God, they really understood. I love them since the first event we worked together. I’ll be soon, soon with them in another I work there,” he concluded.