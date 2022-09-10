Vinicius Farah will be Cláudio Castro’s new deputy

The gavel has been beaten for the new candidate for lieutenant governor of Cláudio Castro (PL), instead of Washington Reis (MDB), former mayor of Duque de Caxias and whose candidacy was challenged by the TRE-RJ after a decision by the STF that sentenced him to prison. The chosen one is the federal deputy Vinicius Farahthe nomination ended up coming from União Brasil, the largest party in Castro’s coalition.

Farah’s appointment is a triple defeat for the Reis family, which began with the victory of Márcio Pacheco in the TSE about Rosenverg Reis (MBD), the loss of the vice position in Castro’s ticket and followed by the non-appointment of the councilor of Rio Vitor hugo (MDB), from his political group and who was seen as a favorite.

União Brasil suggested the names of Farah and the state deputy Márcio Canelalinked to the party’s state president, waguinho, mayor of Belford Roxo. Governor Cláudio Castro, who already had a close relationship with Farah, who was his secretary for Economic Development, ended up preferring his name.

Who is Vinicius Farah?

Vinicius Farah has a degree in marketing, he began his career in politics at the age of 23, when he was the fourth most voted councilor in Três Rios in 1988. He was mayor of the municipality of Três Rios from 2009 to 2016, having previously been deputy mayor between 2005 and 2008. On the occasion of his tenure in the city of Trirriense, Vinicius was the winner of the 2012 and 2014 editions of the Sebrae Prefeito Empreendedor Award, both at the state and federal levels, in the Best Project category.

From February 2017 to April 2018, he was president of the Traffic Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Detran-RJ). In the 2018 elections, Vinicius Farah was a candidate for federal deputy for the state of Rio de Janeiro, when he was elected to the 56th legislature (2019–2023) of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies.

He was appointed Secretary of Economic Development by Governor Cláudio Castro.

Complaints against Farah

But with Farah comes some luggage, in its 2018 campaign, TRE-RJ seized 30 vehicles that would have been rented by DETRAN-RJ to transport people to the place where Vinicius Farah’s candidacy for the post of federal deputy in the elections of 2018 would be released, in Três Rios. Another 6 Detran-RJ cars were seized the next day along with their Daily Transport Bulletins (BDTs), which proved that the vehicles had traveled to Três Rios the day before. The inspection action was carried out after the TRE-RJ received complaints and collected information in diligences regarding the use of the administrative machine of the Detran-RJ for the benefit of Farah’s electoral campaign. Vinicius Farah’s press office stated that the cars seized by TRE-RJ were rented by the coordinator of the politician’s electoral campaign and that the buses and vans seized had no connection with the campaign. The Detran-RJ press office denied the information that it had rented vehicles for the launch of Farah’s candidacy.

In the same year, Farah was sentenced to temporary imprisonment during the infamous Operation Furna da Onça. The allegation was that when he was president of Detran-RJ, parliamentarians from ALERJ allocated commissioned or outsourced labor for voting in favor of the interests of the Facility/Prol Group, which won the contracts for the supply of manpower at the Detran-RJ posts, in Alerj. Farah’s temporary arrest warrant was not renewed or converted to pretrial detention, and the politician was released a few days after being arrested.

On January 30, 2019, the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro (PCERJ) launched an operation, called Operação Barão de Entre-Rios, which aims to investigate the alleged illicit enrichment of Vinicius Farah. The agents served 18 search and seizure warrants and 10 blocking bank accounts in the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro and Três Rios. Previous investigations have indicated that the politician’s assets are incompatible with those declared in past elections.