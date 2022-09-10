Viracopos has the best August in history in terms of number of passengers

Courtyard of Viracopos International Airport





The concessionaire Aeroportos Brasil Viracopos (ABV) continues to enthusiastically announce, month after month, record numbers in the movement of its airport terminal.

According to ABV, the result of the movement of passengers in August at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP), brought new milestones: it was the best month of August in history, the second best month in the general series and consolidated the period of the first eight months of 2022 as the busiest in the airport’s history.

The month of August registered 1,056,413 people boarding or disembarking through the passenger terminal, which represents an increase of 15.48% compared to the same month of 2021. Until then, the best month of August had been recorded in 2019. , with 913,928 people.

In the historical series of all months, August appeared in second place, behind only the month of July, which is traditionally a month of high season and had 1,058,194 passengers. On average, 35,000 people board or disembark through the passenger terminal daily.

In the eight months of the year, the increase reached 23.12%, with a total of 7,629,375 passengers compared to 6,196,927 in the same period last year. This result of almost 1.4 million more people so far this year is higher than the total population of Campinas, for example.

The results so far indicate that Viracopos should exceed 11.5 million passengers in 2022, setting a new annual record for the airport.

The current annual record was set in 2019 with approximately 10.6 million passengers. Before the start of the concession, in 2011, the airport had 7.6 million passengers and, in 2012, with Aeroportos Brasil Viracopos in administration, the movement of passengers reached 8.9 million.

sequence of highs

After surpassing the mark of 10 million passengers in 2021 and becoming the third busiest airport in Brazil (currently the fourth), Viracopos has eight consecutive increases in passengers in 2022, as it recorded growth of 8%, 11.5 %, 40.6%, 25.9%, 36.44%, 16.5%, 16.7% and 15.48% in loading and unloading movements compared to the same months last year.

International passengers

Considering only the movement of international passengers, and with the gradual resumption of international flights due to the cooling of the pandemic, Viracopos recorded an increase of 296.25% in August compared to August 2021. people, compared to 19,539 in August last year.

In the first eight months of 2022, the increase in international passengers was 329.27%, with 425,645 passengers, compared to 99,156 from January to August last year. However, the number is still well below that seen in the pre-pandemic period.

Today, Viracopos has daily flights to and from Fort Lauderdale (USA), Orlando (USA) and Lisbon (POR). The airport is already negotiating at least two more international destinations for 2023.

Aircraft Movement

The movement of takeoffs and landings in Viracopos had a high of 15.80% in August compared to the same month last year. There were 11,477 takeoffs and landings in August against 9,911 in August 2021.

In the first eight months of 2022, the increase was 25.04%. There were 82,223 takeoffs and landings from January to August 2022, compared to 65,759 in the first eight months of last year.

