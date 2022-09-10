virus disguised as a Chrome extension steals user data

McAfee, which works with internet security, recently discovered some viruses that were present in Chrome extensions and stealing users’ data. Some of them have millions of downloads, which means that a lot of information could be being collected. Keep reading and understand better.

Virus in Chrome Extensions

This type of tool is important for those who use and prefer the Google Chrome browser, as it adds functions that are not available in it. Something important to keep in mind is that these features are not as innocent as they seem, so they can compromise users’ privacy.

The five malicious extensions identified were as follows:

Netflix Party;

Netflix Party 2;

Full Page Screenshot Capture – Screenshotting;

FlipShope – Price Tracker Extension;

Autobuy Flash Sales.

Other malicious extensions have also been identified on other occasions, but some of them are still used today.

What happens to data stolen by infected extensions?

In short, the viruses present in these resources change browser settings (in this case, Chrome) to show results on survey sites that advertise unknown software, fake surveys and sweepstakes, as well as suspicious relationship pages and adult games.

Hackers, who are the people behind these malicious tools, are able to profit from accessing addresses. ChromeLoader, for example, is a type of virus that can be found in malicious extensions and that hit a detection record in the month of May. It performs the exact functions mentioned above for the purpose of generating profits for hackers.

Internet Download Manager: Threat newly discovered

Digital security website Bleeping recently exposed a new threat called Internet Download Manager. The site also showcased its various attack vectors. The main one is the automatic opening of links to suspicious sites, in addition to the exposure of ads and pop-ups with fraudulent advertisements and pages.

How to avoid viruses in the browser?

Avoid downloading extensions from unknown developers. Prefer links available on official and recognized websites. In addition, it is also worth noting the comments of users who have already used the resources, as they may contain reports of people who have been contaminated before.