Visceral leishmaniasis case in Sorocaba leaves authorities on alert – 09/09/2022

The confirmation of a case of visceral leishmaniasis in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, drew the attention of medical authorities. The disease, commonly associated with dogs and transmitted by the straw mosquito, is expanding in the state, according to infectious disease specialists.

The patient is a 54-year-old woman who lives in the city. She is hospitalized in a hospital in the municipality, being accompanied by teams from the Epidemiological Surveillance of Sorocaba.

There was no confirmation if she contracted the disease in the municipality or if she came from a recent trip.

The disease is expanding in the state of São Paulo, especially in dogs. The first record was in 1999, but so far there have been few cases in humans. The western region, where cities like Presidente Prudente and others close to the border with Paraná and Mato Grosso do Sul are located, is the one that concentrates the main occurrences.

Illness is not silent, but it can deceive

Visceral leishmaniasis usually attacks dogs, which, in general, need to be euthanized if not treated in time. In humans, the first symptoms are somewhat nonspecific, such as weakness, loss of appetite, weight loss and malaise — the patient from Sorocaba, according to the Epidemiological Surveillance, had exactly the same list.

Over time, the person begins to experience a low-grade fever, an increase in abdominal volume due to an enlarged liver and spleen, and worsening weakness due to anemia.

If undiagnosed or untreated, the patient can progress to a significant decrease in immunity, leading to bacterial infections.

Visceral leishmaniasis is usually a serious and progressive disease that, if left untreated, has a fatality rate of 90%. In the advanced form, the patient cannot heal on his own and needs to be medicated.

Treatment is with injectable drugs, usually in the hospital. The most commonly used medications are amphotericin B (combined with other medications to avoid overloading the renal system) and pentavalent antimony.

Does the dog transmit visceral leishmaniasis?

The dog does not transmit the disease directly to humans. The disease is actually transmitted by an insect called a sand fly, which is very similar to a mosquito, called the sand fly.

How to prevent yourself?

The best form of prevention is to prevent the mosquito from approaching your home. The tips are the same as prevention for Aedes aegyptiwhich transmits dengue, zika virus, yellow fever and chikungunya: do not leave standing water in containers, protect windows with screens against the entry of mosquitoes.

The sandfly lives in damp places with shade and accumulation of organic material, such as food scraps, rotten fruit and animal feces.

In the case of dogs, it is possible to prevent the disease by using a collar with an insecticide called “4% deltamethrin”. Last month, the city of Bauru (which is in the west of the state) started using the collars after confirmation of cases in dogs.

Sources: André Giglio Buenograduated with residency in infectology from Unicamp (State University of Campinas), professor of infectology at the Faculty of Medicine at PUC-Campinas (SP); Felipe Tuongraduated in medicine from UFPR (Federal University of Paraná), residency in clinical medicine and in infectology from USP (University of São Paulo), coordinator of the Antimicrobial Stewarship Program at Hospital Universitário Cajuru and infectologist at Hospital Universitário Cajuru, in Curitiba (PR) ; Camila Lopes Ahrensgraduated in medicine from UCPel (Catholic University of Pelotas) and infectious disease specialist at Hospital Marcelino Champagnat, in Curitiba (PR).