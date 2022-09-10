Vitinho ‘explodes’ in the Arab World and Nation boils on the web with info about his condition: “Barely arrived and…”

After beating Vélez 4-0 in Argentina, in a match valid for the first leg of the Libertadores semifinals, Flamengo returned to Brazil to close the classification to the decision of the continental tournament. At Maracanã, a game after the tie with Ceará, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship, he received the Argentines and won once again, this time by 2 to 1, to stamp his trip to the final.

In addition to the good moment on the field, Flamengo fans were taken by surprise with another news. The attacking midfielder Vitinho, who left the red-black team in the last transfer window, gave a lot to talk about in his new club. One of the most recent reinforcements for Al Ettifaq, from Saudi Arabia, the Brazilian started, played the full 90 minutes and scored one of the goals in the 3-0 victory over Al Baten, in the local league.

“I’m happy to be able to play my best football and score again, now with the Ettifaq shirt. May it be the first of many goals here. The team had a good performance, played with joy, and we got that first victory. The championship is just beginning and we are going after a great season, to also try for a spot in the Asian Champions”, said Vitinho through his advisor.

The goal and the good performance became a subject for the Flamengo fans, who joked about the situation on social networks. “Which player is this number 27? Flamengo could sign him”, commented a fan, referring to Vitinho, who barely arrived and was elected best on the field in the victory. “It’s flying”, said another, but there were also those who don’t miss it: “Let them have joy now”, joked another one.