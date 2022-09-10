Volleyball players protest Tandara’s homophobic post

photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP Tandara was caught doping at the Tokyo Olympics

The players of the Brazilian Volleyball Team posted on social media responses to the video that former teammate Tandara posted on Instagram criticizing the Peppa Pig design. A new episode of the animation has, among the characters, a homosexual couple. Capit da Seleo, the tip Gabi Guimares classified the post as “hypcritical”.

On Thursday (9/8), the now candidate for federal deputy Tandara Caixeta, a former volleyball opponent, published a video on the networks warning parents of children about the drawing. Peppa Pig. According to the candidate, the children would not be safe watching an animation that portrays a couple of women as parents. The former athlete called this representation of ‘inverse values’ for society.

Players Carol Gattaz and Gabi Guimares published protests against Tandara’s statement. Via Stories, Gabi said that “They say why our children are not safe. They say they defend the family. Family where you have love, if you have respect, are two people who chose to love each other, who are faithful and free within the individuality of each a”.

Carol Gattaz reposted a tweet made by the ex-Seleo player, Sheilla Castro, who also spoke on the subject.

On Twitter, this Thursday (8/9), shortly after Tandara’s publication had repercussions, Sheila said that her daughter had asked about the reason for two women getting married. The former athlete explained that the only reason would be love and reinforced that the children are pure and without prejudice.

Coincidence or not, yesterday my daughter asked me why two girls get married, and I answered because they love each other. And she smiled. Children are pure, we pollute their heads. I hope that the world will one day accept all forms of love. %uD83C%uDF08 %u2014 Sheilla Castro (@sheillacastro) September 9, 2022

The also ex-Seleo Fabi Alvim left a message on Twitter referring to what was said by Tandara.