Wagner 35%, Elmano 22% and Roberto Cláudio 21% at Ipec (ex-Ibope)

Captain Wagner (União Brasil) leads the new Ipec research for governor of Ceará, with 35%. in the second place, Roberto Claudio (PDT) is down 7 percentage points and is technically tied with Elmano Freitas (EN).

The margin of error is 3 percentage points. Ipec was created by former directors of Ibope, after the former institute ended its activities with electoral polls.

Stimulated research:

Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 35% (+3)

Elmano Freitas (PT): 22% (+3)

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 21% (-7)

Zé Batista (PSTU): 1% (=)

Chico Malta (PCB): 1% (+1)

White/null/none: 9% (-1)

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 12% (+2)

Serley Leal (UP) did not score.

The Ipec poll in Ceará interviewed 1,200 voters between September 6 and 8. The survey was contracted by the Verdes Mares System and is registered with the Electoral Court under the number CE-08984/2022.

The previous survey was released on September 1. Captain Wagner (União Brasil) had 32% at the time, Roberto Cláudio (PDT) had 28% and Elmano Freitas (PT), 19%.

Rejection

Captain Wagner (União Brasil): 29% (=)

Elmano Freitas (PT): 17% (+1)

Zé Batista (PSTU): 17% (-1)

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 16% (-2)

Chico Malta (PCB): 15% (-1)

Serley Leal (UP): 8% (-3)

Could vote for everyone: 4% (-3)

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 21% (-2)

Multiple response, with the possibility of citing more than one candidate

2nd round simulations

Captain Wagner x Elmano

Wagner: 44%

Elmano: 38%

Blanks/nulls: 10%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 8%

Captain Wagner x Roberto Claudio

Wagner: 41%

Roberto Claudio: 40%

Blanks/nulls: 12%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 8%

Roberto Claudio vs Elmano

Roberto Claudio: 38%

Elmano: 35%

Blanks/nulls: 17%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 10%

Senate

For the Senate, former governor Camilo Santana (PT) dropped five points and Kamila Cardoso (Avante) rose four points. Even so, the PT advantage remains very large.

Camilo Santana (PT): 66% (-5)

Kamila Cardoso (Forward): 10% (+4)

Erika Amorim (PSD): 4% (+1)

Carlos Silva (PSTU): 1% (-1)

Blanks/nulls: 9% (-1)

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 11% (+3)

