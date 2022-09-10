“We will only have a father after he is dead”

The final moments of the novel come close to the end. And one of the scenes that will surprise Maria Bruaca will only air next month.

Pantanal has been a big hit on Globo’s screens. And in this final stretch, the soap opera has delivered to the public exciting scenes, moments that will be marked among the actors. The adapted version by Bruno Luperi will bring important scenes in the next chapters. The public can only benefit from the surprises about the outcome of the soap opera.

Being scheduled to air on October 1st in Pantanal, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will give Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) a punishment. It turns out that Tenório will castrate his former employee. The scene will be different from the original version (1990), the scene will not be shown to the public. However, Bruno Luperi will not leave the public completely “blind”the viewer will hear the fruits of Alcides’ terror.

The change

Before this scene, Alcides would come up with a plan for his enemy’s death. “The doctor Maria Eugenia said that it won’t take long and we’ll live life in the country. You know what, Aricides: I’m so happy that I’m not even angry with him anymore”, will describe Guta’s mother (Júlia Dalavia) being hit by the pawn. “We won’t have a father until he’s dead. I want him dead and buried”Maria Bruaca’s Affair will say that he will be Tenório’s assassin in the final stretch.

Bruno Luperi is the one who signs the adapted version of the novel that was originally written in 1990 by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The success of the remake is not only in the scenes, the actors move the public’s opinion that begins to miss the plot that will end next month.