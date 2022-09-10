What can I do to reduce HIGH PRESSURE? See 6 cardiologist tips

THE arterial hypertensionalso known as high pressure, is one of the diseases that kill the most today. The alert is from the cardiologist Marco Motaconsultant for Omron Healthcare Brazil.

Because it is a condition that is often asymptomatic, the high pressure usually evolves with structural and functional changes in organs such as the heart, brain, kidneys and blood vessels.

It is estimated that 33% of the Brazilian adult population live with hypertension. The prevalence increases with advancing age: for those over 60, this percentage is around 65%.

What’s more: 30% to 50% of Brazilians are unaware of having high blood pressure and, of those who do, only 20% have the condition under control.



“THE high pressure is the main risk factor for cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, acute myocardial infarction, chronic kidney disease, heart failure and premature death.”

How to prevent high blood pressure?

the cardiologist Marco Mota points out that, although dangerous and treacherous, high blood pressure is a preventable disease. “To keep it under control, it is necessary to take care of the individual’s surroundings, leading him to take some precautions related to quality of life”, he explains.

Cardiologist Marco Mota prepared a list with six guidelines for control and monitor the evolution of hypertension.

check out:

What is the best diet for a hypertensive person?



consume a lot salt is bad for the organism, since the seasoning is high in sodium. Its excess can cause serious health problemssuch as increased blood pressure.

The big problem is that the sodium is present in industrialized products (even those with a sweet taste) and integrates the formulation of preservatives (sodium nitrite and sodium nitrate), sweeteners (sodium cyclamate and sodium saccharin), yeasts (sodium bicarbonate) and flavor enhancers (glutamate monosodium).

Therefore, It is essential to reduce salt and avoid processed foods. “Always read the food label to be sure what you are consuming”, warns the doctor.

In Brazil, it is recommended to consume 2 grams of sodium per day. But, according to a survey by the Brazilian Food Industry Association (Abia), Brazilians consume an average of 4.5 grams of sodium daily.

already the potassium It is an important nutrient for cellular function in the body. But, according to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, most people currently consume little per day.

Foods such as avocado, banana, sweet potato and dark green leaves can be great allies to provide this nutrient..

Why does obesity increase blood pressure?



O overweight and obesity are risk factors for high blood pressure.

A study published by the American institution National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) shows that the prevalence of arterial hypertension grows according to the increase in body mass index (BMI), which is used to assess whether an individual’s weight is within healthy limits.

So, pay attention to overweight signs.

Can someone with high blood pressure exercise?



To do physical exercises decreases the percentage of body fat, helps in cholesterol and blood glucose levels, strengthens the bone and muscle structure and improves the individual’s cardiovascular condition.

“The regular practice of physical activities can help in the medication-based treatment for hypertension or even reduce it. The exercises should be of moderate intensity, like walks of seven days in the week for 60 minutes of duration”, recommends Mota.

And attention: it is very important to look for guidance from a physician and a physical education professional before starting any physical exercise.

Who is hypertensive can consume alcohol?



O alcohol impairs blood pressure control. According to the cardiologist, the biggest problem is the amounts ingested.

“O excessive consumption of alcohol raises blood pressure and is associated with a higher risk of death from heart disease,” says Mota.

the people who consume alcoholic beverages should be consumed in a moderate way. According to the cardiologist, this corresponds to the limit of one daily dose for women and two for men, considering as a dose a small bottle (long neck) or can of beer, a glass of wine or a 50 ml dose of distilled beverage, routine consumption is not recommended.

Is there a way to measure blood pressure at home?



Nowadays, with technological advances, it is possible to measure the pressure at home, from reliable device with high accuracy rate. “I always recommend that every family has a home pressure gauge to check the pressure whenever necessary. This is a measure that can help a lot in controlling hypertension,” says the doctor.

Why does cigarettes increase blood pressure?



“THE hypertension occurs when the force with which the blood is pumped by the heart hits the wall of the blood vessel. Smoking hardens that wall. And so, if the wall is ‘hard’, blood pressure increases”, says the cardiologist.

Although not decisive, when added to a condition of hypertension, the cigarette doubles the intensity of high blood pressure.

