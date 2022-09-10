What can you buy with the BRL 15,499 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

In recent days, the apple announced its new flagship for 2022, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, premium smartphone with up to 1TB of internal storage, display with up to 2000 nits Super Retina XDR, A16 Bionic processor, 48-megapixel camera, smart notch and more. Apple has really done its homework on the specs, but as expected, the price isn’t cheap at all.

In Brazil, the device has a suggested price from R$ 10,499, and can reach a surreal R$ 15,500. With all this money on the line, the TecMundo decided to list some products or services that you can buy with the R$ 15,000 and, who knows, there’s still some change left for the bullet.

3 PlayStation 5 + games

Sony / Playback

Even though the iPhone is a multifunctional device that certainly has a much wider scope than a video game, a PlayStation 5 costs, today, around R$ 4,700 in the main Brazilian retailers. Adding the total amount, it would be possible buy three ps5 for you, your cousin, son, etc., and there would still be more than R$ 1,000 left over for games and accessories.

Still in the gaming footprint, the Xbox Series S is the cheapest current console available on the market, costing around R$ 2,300. Doing the math, buying eight video games from the line wouldn’t reach R$ 14,000, and you could still invest in a good TV or Quad HD/4K monitor to have fun.

Top-of-the-line Xiaomi smartphone + thief’s cell phone

In Brazil, the Xiaomi is one of the most popular brands for consumers, and the Chinese company also has well-loved premium phones. Available on the brand’s official website, the Xiaomi 12 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 120Hz AMOLED screen, 50 MP camera, and costs BRL 8,739.

With this value, it is possible not only to buy the cell phone, but also to acquire the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G, the cheapest model in the line, and various headphones, smartwatches and smartbands from the company.

Galaxy S22 Ultra + Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung/Disclosure

Samsung is already cooking the launch of the Galaxy S23, but in the meantime, the S22 Ultra remains the heavyweight of the South Korean brand. The model is in the range of up to BRL 8,000, depending on the store and, in addition to buying the smartphone, there is also the possibility of investing in some version of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, for BRL 3,999, the newest smart watch in the category. premium.

Video card or PC

ITX Gamer/playback

Building a PC, whether for professional use or for gaming, is not the cheapest task in the world today. Even so, today’s most powerful graphics card, the RTX 3090 Tiis on average R$12,000 and, surprisingly, is still cheaper than the more expensive version of the iPhone 14.

A complete gaming or editing PC, for example, equipped with a Ryzen 7 5800X processor, 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of M.2 SSD, 850W power supply, Cooler Master case, Gigabyte Aorus B550 Pro motherboard, and an RTX 3080 would cost around R$13,800 to run all games at full quality at 4K resolution.

Travel to Miami + iPhone 14 Cash

Hotel Aloft Miami DadelandSource: Decolor.com/reproduction

To have a dimension of the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, a trip to Miami with accommodation A seven-day stay at the Aloft Miami Dadeland hotel and a return ticket on Copa Airlines costs approximately R$5,300 per person. In other promotions, the value can be even lower, but considering this package, taking a companion would cost R$ 10,724 for both people.

Taking into account that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a maximum price of US$ 1,599 for the 1 TB version, equivalent to R$ 8,288 in direct conversion, we can say the following: go alone to Miami, stay for 7 days and go to Apple’s official store buying the device would still, theoretically, be cheaper than paying the R$ 15,499 in Brazil.

And you, what do you think of this? Thinking about buying the new iPhone or any product on this list? Apple’s new smartphones arrive in Brazil soon with prices starting at R$7,599 in the most basic version.