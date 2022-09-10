What changes between MEI and micro enterprise?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Opening your own business is the desire of many Brazilians, but, before starting the bureaucratic processes, it is necessary to know the types of company that exist and assess which option will be the most advantageous.

The MEI company model and micro companies are very present, considering that they are simpler options for those starting out.

What is MEI?

The MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) was created in 2008 and is a highly sought after option by entrepreneurs. That’s because this is an easy and simple CNPJ type to open. So when it comes to starting a small business many people turn to him.

In addition, the MEI is a type of CNPJ intended to formalize self-employed workers who do not need technical training to carry out their activities. In addition, the recognition of MEI brings the opportunity to have the tax burden reduced and payment simplified through Simples Nacional.

However, despite being simple, there are some restrictions when opening the MEI that go beyond the annual billing limit. Among these restrictions, the limit of only one employee can be mentioned, that is, entrepreneurs in this category cannot have more than one employee.

Change in MEI billing amount

Last Wednesday (31), the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies approved, in a symbolic vote, a project that increases the revenue limit for entrepreneurs to register as MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs).

According to the current rule, the revenue limit is R$ 81 thousand, whereas in the project approved by the CCJ the ceiling is R$ 144 thousand. Thus, with the approval of the CCJ proposal, the proposal goes to vote in the plenary of the Chamber

What is a microentrepreneur (ME)?

Microentrepreneurs are those people who have a CNPJ, that is, have become legal entities, and who have an annual turnover of up to R$ 360 thousand per year. In addition, to be considered a micro-entrepreneur, the professional can choose to be an individual or a company.

Thus, it can be concluded that the main difference between MEI and ME is billing. This is because the billing value of the microentrepreneur is higher than that of the MEI.

