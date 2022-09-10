What happens if you eat oatmeal EVERY day?

You probably already know, but breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so it should be complete. Therefore, nothing better than eating foods rich in nutrients, such as oatmeal. This food is super versatile and makes it easy to consume on a daily basis. It is possible to eat oats raw or in cooked recipes and the best: At any time of the day. Follow this article and find out what are the benefits of eating oatmeal every day.

Read more: Learn how to make a delicious banana oatmeal cake

5 benefits of eating oatmeal every day

Scientific studies have proven that eating whole grains like oatmeal can have positive health effects. In the case of oatmeal, this is because it is rich in fiber, protein, minerals and vitamins. Check out its benefits below:

More proteins for those who want to hypertrophy

It can be said that about 8 tablespoons of oatmeal a day provide the body with 15% of the recommended amount of protein. In addition, this food still contains antioxidants, vitamin E and glutamine to help regenerate muscle fibers.

This food is very rich in antioxidant substances, one of which is avenamide, which helps in inflammatory processes and also controls blood pressure in the arteries. It also contains beta-glucan which is very important for lowering blood glucose.

keep you satiated longer

Oatmeal is a great source of fiber (carbohydrate that the body cannot digest). Since fiber slows down digestion, you’ll feel fuller for longer. Therefore, consuming fiber-rich foods can help prevent spikes and drops in blood sugar levels and reduce hunger.

Contributes to lowering cholesterol

Oats contain a type of fiber called beta-glucan, which helps lower cholesterol levels. Since this food contains linoleic acid and soluble fiber, it has the potential to reduce triglyceride and cholesterol levels. Thus, it will “cleanse” the fat contained in the walls of the arteries.

Your gut bacteria will thrive

Oatmeal is also a prebiotic food that nourishes the good bacteria in our gut. So when we take care of healthy gut bacteria (called the gut microbiome), our immune system benefits, improves mood, improves digestion and helps prevent disease.