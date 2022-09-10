What happens if you fall into a black hole? Scientist gives the answer

Have you ever stopped to think what would happen if you fell into a black hole? Considered a mystery of the astronomical world, this type of phenomenon was already theorized by Albert Einstein and was proven by Stephen Hawking. But, according to astrophysicist and science communicator becky Smethurst, whoever approaches one can be “frozen” in space and time, in addition to having the crushed body, making it look like spaghetti.

According to the author of the book “A Brief History of Black Holes: And Why Almost Everything You Know About Them Is Wrong”, if for some reason you fell into a black hole, the journey between these places would cause your body went through the process called “spaghetti”.

“THE spaghetti it essentially means that gravity at your feet would be stronger than gravity at your head, and you’d be stretched out like spaghetti as you fall closer and closer to the black hole. It’s a pretty morbid image,” he admitted. Smethurstin an interview with Newsweek.

Also, your body would be frozen in space and time forever, since, according to what is known from the laws of physics, its light signals would take longer to reach you because of the force of gravity.

“It’s almost like slowing down light as it gets closer and closer to the black hole. And so [o observador] would never really see him cross that event horizon. You would seem frozen forever in space and time. There is a chance that someone who falls into this black hole and descends this gravity gradient could live their entire human life traveling in relative safety. [dentro do buraco negro]”, said Smethurst.

Neither holes nor blacks?

Another curiosity explained by Smethurst is that black holes “are neither black nor exactly holes”.

“They’re more like mountains of matter than holes. There’s no other side of them that takes them anywhere. It’s literally like taking a star and crushing it,” she told Newsweek.

Interestingly, black holes, despite their name, are some of the brightest objects in the entire universe, according to the scientist.

“It’s not necessarily the black hole itself, because it’s these prisons of light and you can’t get any light from the black hole, but from the region around the black hole.”

