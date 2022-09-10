What is the cost of choosing to complete the World Cup album? – 09/09/2022

To know what the opportunity cost of the world cup album is, it is essential to understand the very concept of opportunity cost and what influence this can have on our lives.

Basically, opportunity cost is defined as the benefit lost when making a certain choice. When choosing to follow one path, one chooses not to follow others, giving up certain possibilities – which would represent the “cost” of this choice.

This concept is fundamental, both in macro and microeconomics, but it is also of important understanding for all areas of life.

As for the album, you must have seen or met someone who collects it. This album directly follows the biggest football event in the world, the Cup. The event includes teams from around the world and takes place every four years. It is not new that the World Cup unites and brings out the passion that Brazilians have for rooting for football and everything that involves it.

This national passion is so overwhelming that thousands of people, in addition to cheering together, also start to collect stickers from the famous album.

In an interview with the Super Esporte podcast on the Uai de Minas Gerais portal, mathematician and professor at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais) Gilcione Nonato did a study to calculate how much, on average, you will need to spend to complete the sticker album. For the calculations, the mathematician considered that there are 670 different figurines in all, each package contains five figures and costs about R$ 4.00.

From this information, some scenarios were considered, among them, if you decided not to exchange stickers with anyone, if you exchanged in a group of 10 friends and what is the chance of completing the album without getting repeated figures.

Complete the album without taking any repeats: The chance of success in this scenario is the same as winning 38 consecutive times in the mega sena with a single bet, explained Gilcione. In other words, it would be almost impossible. As for the cost, you would spend BRL 536 on 134 sticker packs. Besides, of course, the value of the album.

Complete the album without swapping stickers: “If a person decides to fill the album without exchanging stickers with anyone, he, on average, needs to buy 794 packages. He will spend R$ 3,176 on average”, said the professor.

Complete the album by swapping in a group of ten friends: The most common scenario is to complete the album by exchanging stickers with friends. In this case, the teacher calculates that the expense “becomes BRL 264 for each one. So, instead of spending BRL 3,176 (if he didn’t exchange it with anyone), he spends BRL 900 to complete it. In this case, it is interesting to exchange stickers”, he concluded.

In other words, each choice has a different cost. From these calculations on the costs of a World Cup album, I propose a reflection on the opportunity cost of this and other decisions in our daily lives.

To save money: On the one hand, we ask for the collaboration of the children and other residents of the house, saving on bathing time and, consequently, on the consumption of electricity in the house. On the other hand, you are bearing the recurring increase in expenses.

Save: Spend the amount saved on superfluous items or save the money for an opportunity reserve.

Invest: Spend it now or leave the money applied to buy tickets to your favorite team’s games in the coming months.

In no way, the idea is to put limitations on your dreams and goals, but rather to raise awareness that it is always necessary to calculate and understand the opportunity cost of your choices, whatever they may be. This is an important principle of Financial Education, and it will certainly make a difference in your achievements and quality of life.