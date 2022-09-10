What time is the Marvel and Star Wars panel at D23, and what to expect?

Today (10/09) is perhaps the most important day of the D23where big news about Marvel and Star Wars will be revealed in a giant panel.

Note that the title of the article speaks of a panel, in the singular, and not panels. That’s because the Marvel announced that its presentation at the D23 will start at 2 pm (Brasilia) jointly with Lucasfilm.

The coverage of the event you will follow in full with us, of course, so keep an eye out that the panel promises to follow trailer releases, such as Indiana Jones 5, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and The Mandalorian.

In addition to previews, the event should also be responsible for revealing new productions by marvel studiosas well as announcing the full cast of Fantastic Four.

Scheduled for release in November 2024, Fantastic Four will kick off Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film has been looking for a new director since Jon Watts’ departure, and appears to have found Matt Shakman as a replacement.

WandaVision’s director is expected to be announced in the role later today, at the Marvel at D23as it has advanced negotiations for the role.

It is also known that Grant Curtis and Nick Pepinfrom Moon Knight, will produce the film.