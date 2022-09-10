WhatsApp plans to extend the deadline for deleting unwanted messages

WhatsApp is testing the function of deleting messages after a longer period of time. Find out all the details in this post.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

WhatsApp is testing the function of deleting messages after a longer period of time. Previously, the deadline was one hour, eight minutes and sixteen seconds. However, now the app intends to increase this time to 60 hours.

Additionally, the company is developing a feature that will allow users to delete any messages they receive in groups. However, so far it has not been informed whether there will be a time limit to perform the action.

In this way, it is worth mentioning that for now, the option to delete the message after 60 hours is only available in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, but it will be released for other systems gradually.

So, if you have this version of WhatsApp but haven’t identified the new feature yet, try updating your app.

WhatsApp lets you mute a user on a group call

Recently, Meta, the company responsible for WhatsApp, implemented a feature that allows you to mute specific people in group voice or video calls.

In this sense, this function is used when someone forgets to change the microphone or is in the same environment as you, so they don’t have to listen to the same thing, for example.

So, check out the steps below:

With the WhatsApp group call in progress, press and hold for a few seconds on the icon of the participant you want to mute. When the selection box appears, tap “Mute [nome da pessoa]”; Immediately, the other party’s audio will no longer be heard on the call. When this happens, she will be notified of the action along with an instruction on how to undo the deactivation. Just tap the microphone button (at the bottom of the screen).

In this way, WhatsApp is also making this feature available gradually. Therefore, it may take a while for it to appear for you in the app.

Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Alex Photo Stock / shutterstock.com