“When I had my contract termination…”

This Friday (9), Ana Maria Braga it received Max Fercondini at the “More you”. In addition to telling some news about his personal life, the former actor and presenter of Rede Globo commented on the process of leaving acting to travel the world and participate in expeditions.

Maxwho became famous for his roles in “Family Ties” and “Pages of Life”, revealed to Ana Maria why change profession. “I think there are many reasons. My reasons were because I needed to reinvent myself, when I had my contract rescission, I stopped acting, I said: ‘now I’m going to put my personal projects ahead of the projects’.explained the former actor.

Second Fercondinihe was confused by the end of his acting career. “What am I going to do with my life?”said. Max He also took the opportunity to reveal that he managed to fulfill a big dream: to fly an airplane. Since then, the former actor has traveled the world and has even visited several communities and tribes throughout Brazil. “I landed in an indigenous tribe, quilombola community, riverside people, I flew over the Pantanal, the Amazon, the cerrado, the pampas in the south, it was 150 hours of flight”said.

Finally, he explained to Ana Maria Braga the reason to tread this new path. “So I, in my transition from actor to expedition, let’s say, was where I discovered that I could do something different that I didn’t have. Which was unprecedented, Unusual on television. And that’s why I decided to follow this path”finished.