Which cheap processor to buy? AMD Ryzen 3 4100 vs Intel Core i3 10100f vs Ryzen 5 4500 vs Core i3 12100f

What changes between these three similarly named models? We tested them all in various games and apps

Let’s investigate the current options of cheap processors for those who want to build a PC with performance for games and eventual work. At the moment, the most competitively priced and game-capable products include Ryzen 4000 series models and the 10th and 12th generation Intel Core i3 processors, which currently co-exist in abundance at online retailers.

AMD Ryzen 3 4100 Processor, 6MB Cache, 3.8GHz (4.0GHz Max Turbo), AM4, No Video – 100-100000510BOX AMD Ryzen 3 4100 Processor, 6MB Cache, 3.8GHz (4.0GHz Max Turbo), AM4, No Video – 100-100000510BOX

Processor Intel Core i3-12100F, Cache 12MB, 3.3GHz (4.3GHz Max Turbo), LGA 1700 – BX8071512100F Processor Intel Core i3-12100F, Cache 12MB, 3.3GHz (4.3GHz Max Turbo), LGA 1700 – BX8071512100F

Core i3 12100F vs Core i3-10100F vs Ryzen 5 4500 vs Ryzen 3 4100

The four models have different characteristics. The highlight in price goes to the Core i3-10100F, a model that appears below R$ 500 with a certain frequency. Another highlight is the Ryzen 5 4500, which is the most expensive of the bunch, but is the only one with six cores and 12 threads, making it a strong competitor in terms of multithread performance. More cores also tend to represent more stability in gameplay, as well as easier handling of large maps or parallel activities, such as streaming software or voip applications.

Already the Intel Core i3-12100F has another trick up its sleeve: it’s the ultimate CPU. Both the Ryzen 3 4100 and Ryzen 5 4500 are based on the Zen2 microarchitecture (codenamed Renoir), while the Core i3-10100F is still a tenth-generation Intel Core. As the 12100F uses the new Alder Lake microarchitecture, the performance is much higher in single-thread than this model, and this is a very relevant feature for games, especially those with high frame rates.

System used

Below, details about the system used for the tests:

Machines used in the tests:

All systems used components with the same technical characteristics for the tests, with the exception of the motherboard, which varies according to the platform. See the configuration used:

– Video Card: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti [análise]– Memories: 32GB (2x16GB) Kingston Fury Beast 3200MHz CL16

– SSD: 500GB for system and 2TB for games

– Cooler: Noctua NH-U12S

– Power source (PSU): Cooler Master V850 [site oficial]

The memory frequency is the maximum supported by the processor

Operating System and Drivers:

– Windows 11

– GeForce 512.xx

Applications/Games:

– 7-zip [site oficial]– Adobe Premiere [site oficial]– AIDA64 [site oficial]– Blender [site oficial]– CineBench R20 [site oficial]– x264 Full HD Benchmark [download]– V-Ray [site oficial]– WinRAR 6.x [site oficial]

– 3DMark (DX11)

– Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (DX11)

– Cyberpunk 2077 (DX12)

– Battlefield V (DX12)

– Counter Strike Global Offense (DX11)

– Grand Theft Auto V (DX11)

– Red Dead Redemption (Vulkan)

AIDA64

Through the AIDA64 application it is possible to check some technical information about the processor, such as model, clocks, number of cores and threads, etc.

Platform in default mode with DDR4 memories at 3200MHz

Energy consumption

We tested the system’s power consumption in idle mode and running 3DMark, an application that demands a lot from the system.

It is important to note that the power consumption depends a lot on the motherboard and video card, and can vary considerably from one system to another with similar configurations.

IDLE (System Idle)

We start by testing with the system in idle mode.

Running 3DMark

When we put the systems running 3DMark, we have the consumptions below:

Temperature

We started with the temperature tests, with the system in idle mode and running Blender, an application that “stresses” all the processor cores. As usual, we always use the Noctua NH-U12S cooler as standard, but when the CPU comes with a box cooler, we also add temperature tests with this cooler to get a sense of the difference in dissipation between different types of designs.

All tests that do not have a cooler mentioned in the name use the Noctua NH-U12S model

IDLE (System Idle)

We started with the system in idle mode, with Windows on standby without performing tasks other than the traditional system ones.

Running Blender

It is worth mentioning here that, in our recent reviews, we switched from wPrime to Blender for the temperature tests. The change was made because wPrime was showing inconsistent results for the last few products we tested and was not “pushing the hardware to its max”. Blender became more interesting for being widely used and stressing our components more, without the inconsistencies that were happening.

“The temperature varies according to the program used. Even wPrime stressing all the cores is a good option to see the behavior of this scenario, some programs can demand even more from the processor and, consequently, heat it up more. As an example, we cite the Blender.”

Performance Core i3 12100F vs Core i3-10100F vs Ryzen 5 4500 vs Ryzen 3 4100

Below, we have a series of performance tests with the system, comparing the analyzed processor with other models on the market and doing exactly the same tests. The tests consider different usage scenarios for the processor and other associated components to give the system more performance.

Depending on the platform, tests may consider different memory patterns

We looked for benchmark tests to show many very different scenarios, from professional use like the Adobe Premiere video editor to gaming tests.

Some tests may take better advantage of higher clocked CPUs, regardless of architecture and number of cores/threads. Others can take more advantage of more cores/threads

Adobe Premiere CC

One more video rendering test, in a real scenario rendering with Adobe Premiere CC without using GPU:

AIDA64 Latency

The AIDA64 software has several performance tests. We separate one that shows a different scenario from the others: the latency speed of memories. To understand better: the lower the result, the better.

blender

The Blender application is aimed at professionals in film editing and manipulation of 3D objects, being a good real test of how the system behaves in this type of scenario.

CineBENCH R23

CineBench is among the most famous benchmark tests for processors, based on a test converting an image. We made versions in Single and Multi Core with version R23:

V-Ray

The V-Ray Benchmark test used consists of the CPU rendering result. The higher the result, the better the performance.

x264 Full HD Benchmark

In a Full HD video conversion test, we have the following results:

7-zip

The 7-Zip compression software has become one of the most popular in the world because it is an open source application, also having an internal benchmark that has been widely used for performance metrics. Below, the performance of systems with it:

WinRAR

Another good test to measure the behavior of the processor is WinRAR, which manages to make good use of all cores.

3DMark

We started our tests focusing on video with 3DMark, in the default Fire Strike and Ultra (4K) versions.

Core i3 12100F vs Core i3-10100F vs Ryzen 5 4500 vs Ryzen 3 4100 in games

Gaming tests with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600, 5600G and 5600X

Now, on to the games. We selected some of the main titles on the market to show how processors behave using similar configurations, always being the same config of the components used.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Ubisoft game based on DirectX 12 technology is a software benchmark that demands high performance from both the graphics chip and the processor.

Battlefield V

As one of the best graphics quality games ever released, Battlefield V is part of our battery of tests. Below, the behavior of the systems running the DICE game.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

The competitive game is based on DirectX 9 and, despite the low performance requirements on the graphics card, as it is an eSport, the ideal is to reach very high frame rates, something that brings high load to both the CPU and GPU.

Cyberpunk 2077

One of the biggest hits in recent times in PC games is Cyberpunk 2077, which is now part of our battery of tests. The game is running on the DirectX 12 API.

GTA V

Grand Theft Auto V is among the biggest successes of the last few years, bringing good graphic quality among its highlights. It is one of the games that uses the most CPU, being a great test to see the behavior and difference between this component. Check out the results of this game below:

Red Dead Redemption 2

RockStar game, with beautiful graphics and a good reference to measure the behavior of systems. Our test considers the game running on the Vulkan API, which behaved better on both AMD and Nvidia cards.

Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft’s tactical shooter uses the AnvilNext engine and has a great port to the low-level Vulkan API. It’s a game well optimized for input hardware, but it demands a lot of computing power from the processor and very low latencies to reach high frame rates.

video gameplay

Ryzen 3 4100 video gameplay

Ryzen 5 4500 video gameplay

Core i3-10100F video gameplay

Core i3-12100F video gameplay

What is the best cheap gaming processor?

It is easier to indicate which one you should avoid than to choose which one is the best. Clearly the Ryzen 3 4100 is a pretty uninteresting product for its price., getting too glued to the Ryzen 5 4500 which is considerably more robust and better than it. It’s lower than the 10100F costing more, and it’s almost the price of the 4500 delivering much less. F for him.

Now the other three models have strengths for each The Intel Core i3-10100F could be the one for those who really can’t afford it the difference of 100 reais for the other two surviving models. It is the cheapest of all and delivers a sufficient level of performance.

And in the remaining dispute we have a very interesting duel. On the platform both have good options, as the AM4 is a socket full of possible upgrades, while the Core i3-12100F is in the Alder Lake family, also full of other processors. Ryzen 5 4500 is the most robust CPU with more cores and threads, something that is positive especially in the long term or for those who want to do more things in parallel, like streaming or professional applications that make use of many cores. This is the best model for stability and multitasking.

But the performance of the Alder Lake microarchitecture brings such a relevant leap that even in those scenarios where it is penalized for having only four cores, it at times almost compensates for the 50% more cores of the 4500 with a much higher performance per core. And when the core count isn’t that relevant, it just runs over the other models, something visible in high framerate games like Counter Strike. So without a doubt the Core i3-12100F is the best model for those who want competitive games and high frame rates.