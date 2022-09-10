Which queens were left after Elizabeth’s death?

Elizabeth II was the best-known queen on the planet and one of the longest-lived monarchs after her 70-year reign. But there are many 43 countries currently ruled by the monarchy: Spain, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Monaco, Thailand, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Denmark among others.

Eight women are queens regnant, consorts, regents and one is a successor to the throne.

daisy from Denmark

The Queen of Denmark, Margaret II Image: KELD NAVNTOFT, KONGEHUSET

In 2022, Queen Margaret II of Denmark completed 50 years of reign. And she only became queen due to an amendment to the law, which introduced female succession into kingdoms.

Thus, Margaret ascended to the throne in 1972, being the first queen to assume the Crown after the law was amended. After Elizabeth II’s death, she becomes the only reigning queen in power.

Ntfombi, the Eswatini Queen Mother

Along with her son, King Mswati III, Queen Mother Ntfombi has served since 1986 in the Kingdom of Eswatini, Africa, and is the King’s spiritual leader.

Every year, in Vila Real de Ludzidzini, she leads Umhlanga, a festival with a multitude of virgins dancing for the monarch, who can choose one of them to marry.

Queen Silvia of Sweden

Queen Silvia of Sweden Image: Wenn/Frame/Folhapress

Of Brazilian origin, Queen Silvia of Sweden, who is married to King Carl Gustaf, was born in Heidelberg, Germany, in 1943. Daughter of a German and a Brazilian, she lived in Brazil for part of her childhood.

Currently 78 years old, Queen Silvia has three children: Princess Victoria, heir to the throne, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine.

Anak Saleha, Queen Consort of Brunei

As the wife of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the current Sultan of Brunei, Anak Saleha is queen consort of the kingdom and a member of the royal family. She is the daughter of Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam and Pengiran Anak Hajah Besar.

Rania Al-Abdullah, Queen of Jordan

Queen Rania Al Abdullah Image: Getty Images

Married to King Abdullah II, Queen Rania is considered one of the most elegant royals in the world, known for her work advocating education and health care in Jordan.

Rania was born in Kuwait in 1970, she was forced to flee during the first Gulf War in 1991 at age 21. She moved with her family to Jordan. In 1993, she met then-Prince Abdullah 2nd bin al-Hussein of Jordan during a party, marrying in the same year.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Wife of King William Alexandre and Queen Consort of the Netherlands since 2013, Máxima Zorreguieta Cerruti was born in Buenos Aires. She entered royalty in 1999, only becoming queen in 2012, with the resignation of Queen Beatrix.

Mozah bint Nasser Al Missned from Qatar

Born in Al Khor, Mozah bint Nasser Al Missned is the wife of Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Emir. She is the second of the sheikh’s three wives, known for debating reforms to the country’s education and healthcare system.

As queen consort of the Middle East, she has the advantage of representing her country in many international events, often on her own.

Letizia, Queen Consort of Spain

Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano is married to King Philip 6th. Of plebeian origin, the journalist faced resistance from the groom’s family, which was against the union of the heir to the throne, in addition to strong opposition from a more traditional and monarchical elite.

But keeping the relationship cordial, Letizia became closer to the people and increased her popularity.

Princess Victoria Ingrid Alice Desiree, the next

Victoria Ingrid Alice Desidéria is the eldest daughter of King Charles 16 Gustaf and his wife, Queen Silvia Sommerlath and is therefore the direct heir to the throne in Sweden. She is married to Prince Daniel of Sweden and both are constantly compared to Kate Middleton and Prince William due to her popularity.