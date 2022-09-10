Who are the season five cameos

[Spoilers da quinta temporada de Cobra Kai à frente]

Snake Kai always treated the legacy of Karate Kid with love and nostalgia. Each season, the series brings flashbacks and cameos that link their plots to past events in the franchise, giving old fans a healthy dose of nostalgia and opening doors for a new audience to rediscover the films. In the fifth year, which arrived this Friday (9) at Netflixthe production once again features the names of the feature films, more specifically, from Karate Kid III – The Ultimate Challenge.

The first participation, advanced a month ago, was that of Sean Kanan, who returned to the gi of Michael Barnes, the “bad boy of karate”. 33 years after facing Daniel (Ralph Macchio) in Karate Kid III, however, he is completely changed. More centered, Mike now runs his father-in-law’s furniture store alongside his wife. Banned from the sport, he becomes a more laid back person, but all that changes when LaRusso and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) seek him out, worried that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to summon you to participate in the expansion of Cobra Kai.

After dismissing Danny and Chozen, stating that he does not intend to get involved in the fight with Silver, Mike becomes the target of his former sensei, who burns down his store. Believing that LaRusso and company were responsible for the crime, he kidnaps Daniel, Chozen and Johnny (William Zabka). When the trio reveals that it is all Silver’s plan, he goes to the old master’s mansion, accompanied by Lawrence and Chozen, but is knocked out by the villain.

Terry then fights Chozen, while Johnny faces other brutal Cobra Kai instructors. When Lawrence is about to be defeated, Mike wakes up and saves his new partner.

Who also returns to the franchise after 33 years is Robyn Livelywho lived Jessica in Karate Kid III. Unlike Mike, however, Jess still seems to be very close to the LaRusso family, after all, it is revealed in the fifth year of Snake Kai that she is Amanda’s cousin (Courtney Henggeler), wife of Daniel.

Jess comes at a difficult time for Amanda, who has estranged from her husband because of his obsession with taking down Terry and the Cobra Kai. The cousin, however, tells her about everything Silver and Mike put Danel through decades ago, which convinces Sam’s mother (Mary Mouser) and Anthony (Griffin Santopietro) to forgive her husband and help him in his struggle.

The fifth season of Snake Kai features the returns of William Zabka and Ralph Macchio as Johnny and Daniel, respectively, and the young Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser. The new year sees the dojo that gives the series its name, now run by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), growing into a major martial arts franchise, as students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang plan their next steps.

Set 30 years after the films of Karate Kid, Snake Kai rekindles the rivalry between Daniel and Johnny Lawrence. Told from the perspective of the second, the plot shows the two reopening their dojos and teaching karate to a new generation – but not without awakening a good deal of ghosts from the past.

The production started in 2018 in YouTubebut was purchased by Netflix in 2020. All five seasons are now available on the platform.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.