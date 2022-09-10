Who is Allan Turnowski, ex-chief of police arrested in RJ – 09/09/2022 – Daily life

Deputy Allan Turnowski, 52, arrested this Friday (9) on suspicion of involvement with the animal game, had as his main campaign motto “zero tolerance against crime”.

Graduated in law from Uerj (State University of Rio de Janeiro), the former secretary of the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro was one of the main bets to pull votes for federal deputy of the PL, the party of President Jair Bolsonaro and Governor Cláudio Castro. .

The prestige was put to the test on September 7, when he participated in the president’s campaign act on Copacabana beach. At the event, he took photos with Bolsonaro and with Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and recorded a campaign video with Castro on top of the main electric trio.

“Governor, this is what you want and I want it too,” says Turnowski in the video. “It’s zero tolerance, Allan Turnowski,” Castro replies.

The delegate was arrested on suspicion of collaborating with contraventors of the animal game. The Public Ministry has not yet released details of the complaint, under secrecy.

The defense of the former chief of police stated that he is waiting for access to the files to manifest himself. In a video posted on his social networks, recorded a month before the arrest, the delegate claims to be the victim of political persecution.

“Why are you going to enter my house? For political persecution, because you know I’m strong in my campaign. And as a federal deputy, the game will reverse. Today, only you can set me up. Lies, untruths, sew a try to demoralize me”, says Turnowski, candidate for the PL.

In his campaign material, he highlights having commanded the operation in the Jacarezinho favela, in May of last year, the most lethal action in the history of the Rio de Janeiro police. He says that, in the incursion, “27 traffickers were neutralized”—the number of victims is part of his urn number.

The material does not mention the death of police officer André Frias in the operation, nor the complaint against four civil police officers for three deaths in Jacarezinho.

In May of this year, he celebrated the destruction of the memorial in honor of those killed in the operation. “Memorial of illegal traffickers on the ground. Respect has returned,” he wrote on Instagram.

Another of Turnowski’s flags is the tightening of laws against crime. Recently, he criticized the fact that cell phone thieves do not remain in prison, using cases that occurred in Rock in Rio as a motto.

He had already commanded the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro on another occasion, between 2009 and 2011, during the Sérgio Cabral administration.

At the time, the delegate left office after a series of suspicions of having leaked information about a Federal Police operation to an inspector targeted by the investigation. The case was closed at the request of the Public Ministry.

The Civil Police stated, in a statement, that it has not yet received the complaint, but said that it was in the current administration “that the three heads of the main factions of the misdemeanor, Rogério Andrade, Bernardo Bello and José Caruzzo Escafura, the ‘Piruinha’, were investigated and had their arrest warrants filed with the Court”.