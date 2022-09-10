Who’s who in the British royal family

posted on 09/09/2022 08:27



(credit: JOHN STILLWELL / POOL / AFP)

With the new King Charles III, these are the most prominent members of the British royal family.

– William –

The eldest son of Charles and the late Diana, Prince William is now the heir to the throne. He is very popular and, together with his wife Catherine, they convey the image of a united and modern couple with three young children.

In recent years, he has taken on an increasingly important role within the monarchy, as his grandmother Elizabeth II grew older and his brother Harry moved to California with his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle.

William is a big advocate for causes such as mental health and environmental protection.

– Catherine –

She is the daughter of a former flight attendant who made a fortune with her husband setting up a party supplies business.

She married William in 2011. Since becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, she has fulfilled the multiple obligations of her role in the royal family, while raising the couple’s three children, George (born 2013), Charlotte (2015) and Louis (2018). ).

But Meghan rocked the perfect picture, accusing her of making her cry during an incident that took place shortly before her wedding to Harry.

– Harry and Meghan –

The 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle of these two personalities from very different worlds seemed like a fairy tale that quickly turned into a nightmare.

Exasperated by the incessant attacks on his wife by the tabloids, Harry decided in 2020 to distance himself from the royal family, causing an earthquake in the institution.

In an explosive interview in March 2021, the couple accused the royal family of insensitivity and racist comments.

They now live in California with their two sons Archie (born 2019) and Lilibet (2021).

Eager to be financially independent, they have signed lucrative documentary production deals with Netflix and Apple TV+.

– Anne –

The only child of Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Anne inherited her mother’s sense of duty and her father’s outspoken character.

Passionate about horse riding, she was the first member of the British royal family to compete at the Olympic Games in Montreal in 1976.

He is President of the British Olympic Association and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

She has two children, Peter (born 1977) and Zara (1981), from her marriage to Mark Phillips, from whom she divorced in 1992.

That same year, she remarried Major Timothy Laurence.

– Andrew –

Andrew, who used to be referred to in British media as “Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son”, has fallen out of favor due to his friendship with the late American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Long considered a hero of the Falklands War (1982), in which he participated at age 22 as a helicopter pilot, in January 2022 he was deprived of his military honors due to the threat of a humiliating trial for sexual assault on a minor in the United States. United.

According to the British press, the Queen would have made this decision after talking to Charles and William, to protect the monarchy’s reputation.

After completely withdrawing from public life, Andrew, who denies the allegations, also had to deactivate his social media accounts.

He has two daughters with Sarah Ferguson, from whom he divorced: Beatrice (born 1988), who married Italian businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, and Eugenie (born 1990), whose husband Jack Brooksbank is a wine merchant.

– Edward –

The Earl of Wessex is the youngest of four children of Elizabeth II and Philip.

He has a film production company and is married to Sophie Rhys-Jones, who worked in public relations. The couple has two children, Lady Louise and James Mountbatten-Windsor.

– Zara and Mike Tindall –

Anne’s daughter Zara inherited her mother’s down-to-earth character and her passion for horses.

A talented equestrian athlete, she won the silver medal in the team competition at the London Olympics in 2012.

She is married to former English rugby star Mike Tindall and they have three children.

– Peter Phillips –

The son of Princess Anne, this rugby fan caused controversy when he used his status as a “member of the British royal family” to advertise the Chinese company Bright Food in order to promote the company’s milk.

He has two children, Savannah and Isla, from his marriage to Autumn Kelly, who he divorced in 2021.