With a show of punishments, Verstappen dominates 3rd free practice in Italy

This Saturday (10), for the 16th stage of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship, held at the Monza circuit, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) led the third and final free practice of the Italian Grand Prix.

The competitor “Super Max” recorded the mark of 1:21.252, securing the first position in the qualifying practice with the best time. In second, Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) scored 1:21.529, and Sérgio Perez (Red Bull) was in third place, recording 1:21.848.

The sequence also features Carlos Sainz Jr, from Ferrari, in 4th, and Fernando Alonso, from Alpine, in 5th. Discreet, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was only in 10th position (see below, in the image, the results of FP3).