With danceable and sensual songs, Dua Lipa drives the public crazy in a unique show in São Paulo

The expectation to receive the British singer in the capital of São Paulo was great last Thursday night, 8th. After all, this was her first show after five years here in the country. At that time, her name was not yet one of the most famous and that’s why she performed at the Audio Cluba venue that includes about 3 thousand people – in addition to opening the tour ‘A Head Full of Dreams’, from the band Coldplayat the Allianz Parque.

Now, Dua performs in the Anhembi District for more than 30 thousand people, who sing at the top of their lungs every letter of the album Future Nostalgia. The album, which was released in the midst of the pandemic, reimagines 80s disco music with personal lyrics that speak of love encounters, maddening passions and anguish of a young adult.

At 8:35 pm, the screens showed the names of each dancer who would put on a show full of performances and a lot of sensuality to the rhythm of the hit. ‘Physical’. Minutes later, the singer and her team appear with a green and yellow look, perhaps as a tribute to the country, and the 1:30 am show begins. Before the show, the singer took the opportunity to stroll through São Paulo and taste cheese bread and brigadeiro.

Dua Lipa and her dancers surrender to the choreography

Following the setlist of the other shows on the tour that bears the name of her latest album, the show was a preview of what’s to come on Sunday, September 11, when the singer performs as headliner on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio. And if this show is half of what it was in São Paulo, maybe even the Olympic Park stay small, like the Anhembi District, for so much dancing and entertainment.

The performances, along with the colorful screens, the costume changes – in all there were four, one brighter than the other – and a light cube turned a show into a private ballad, where everyone jumped, danced and sang with the pop diva. . The screams were so loud that it sounded like his microphone was down.

The duets, both with the French singer angelein Fever, as with Elton John, in ‘Cold Heart’ had the presence of the famous through the big screen in recorded videos. The latter, by the way, had one of the most beautiful parts of the show when Dua and her dancers sat in the middle of the stage holding the LGBTQIA+ flag.

The hair flicks, choreographed dances, sensual parades up the catwalk and her stage presence made fans even more devoted to the pop artist. The dancers also knew how to entertain while the singer changed her clothes. In addition to rollerblading, choreography and street dancing, near the end they even took a chance on a samba.

It is interesting to note that the album was released in March 2020, a time of fear and social isolation, where everything was repressed. Now, after two years of waiting, as she said, the audience allowed themselves to live that moment with all possible intensity. And Dua too. It was possible to see the sweat on his forehead and body, as well as that of his dancers who surrendered to each song.

Despite the probable fatigue, Dua Lipa seemed genuinely to be enjoying herself and was not out of breath despite dancing and singing with very few breaks during the show. During breaks, she made a point of thanking the audience for dancing and singing with her. She even took a risk in Portuguese with many “thanks” and even called the audience “kittens and kittens”, in extreme sympathy.

After ‘New Rules‘ and just before ‘Be The One’, one of her first hits, the singer let out a proud smile and was moved to hear the audience chorus: “This is unbelievable. Thank you. I love you, I love you!” she repeated.

With more than three grammys, more than 21 billion plays on spotify and fans all over the world, the 27-year-old singer put on a show with excellent performance, dances and vocal ability. The audience sang from the first song until the closing of ‘Don’t Start Now’, a single that became very famous in Brazil thanks to Manu Gavassi and his choreography of the song during Big Brother 2020.