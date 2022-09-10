With financial and health problems, family counts on help to survive in Americana

Family of four has three of them with health problems and asks for donations to cover monthly expenses

The family of artisan Vanesa Eloisa Tempesta Casemiro, 36, a resident of Americana, has resorted to the help of friends and solidarity from strangers to survive and, mainly, to pay for the treatment of her 6-year-old daughter Yasmin, who, after contracting Covid-19, in July last year, developed a problem in the intestine and since then has had to wear diapers.

Vanesa lives in a rented house in Parque das Nações with her husband, Denis, a 37-year-old analyst, and the couple’s children, Yasmin herself and 12-year-old Victor, who recently discovered a brain cyst, which is affecting her hearing.

Family faces serious difficulties and lives through the help of friends and others – Photo: Marcelo Rocha / Liberal

As if the children’s health problems were not enough, the family was surprised by the news that Denis, who was working until then, has to have a pacemaker inserted, due to a cardiac compromise he had in 2019. He was terminated from the company.

Vanesa, in turn, works making party favors, but, because of the pandemic, the market practically stopped and only now is it normalizing. To try to earn some income, she sells lingerie and semi-jewels.

Yasmin is being accompanied by doctors from Unicamp’s Hospital das Clínicas. She is treated with medication, physiotherapy and food. As she still has trouble holding in her urine, she uses about five diapers a day. “When she’s at home, I leave her without. I only wear it to go to school or when she needs to go out,” says Vanesa.

Victor, on the other hand, was seen by a neuropediatrician and is still undergoing tests. Due to his hearing impairment, he is having to undergo a speech therapist treatment and each session costs R$ 145.

Together, the family’s expenses are around R$ 1,830, in addition to expenses with diapers. “I have friends who have helped us. Bruno [dono de uma agência de viagens] is running a raffle to help with Yasmin’s treatment. Juliana, from the Esperançar project, has been donating diapers and food and now we are hoping to get money to pay for energy and buy groceries”. Anyone who wants to collaborate with the family should contact Vanesa at (19) 19 99149-3028.