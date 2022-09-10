With labor shortages, Germany wants to facilitate the entry of foreign professionals – Money Times

The German government wants to launch its own “green card” to try to overcome the shortage of labor in the country. For that, the Germany looking for foreigners to fill their gaps in the labor market.

It is estimated that around 400,000 immigrants are needed a year, as the president of the Federal Labor Agency, Detlef Scheele, said in August of last year.

Industry associations have been complaining for some time about the lack of skilled workers, while the German Labor Ministry suggests that the shortage of professionals is slowing economic growth in the country’s biggest economy. Europe.

The shortage of labor in Germany

The Federation of German Associations of Employers of the Metal and Electrical Industry, Gesamtmetall, says that two out of five companies in the sector have production jeopardized by lack of workers.

Already, the German Confederation of Craftsmen (ZDH) states that the country lacks about 250 thousand qualified professionals.

At the same time, the pandemic of coronavirus compounded the problem of insufficient immigration of skilled workers.

The procedure had been reformed in March 2020, with the Skilled Workers Immigration Law, with the aim of speeding up the processes.

The German “Green Card”

Along the lines of the North American “green card”, which is, in general terms, a permanent immigration visa granted by the authorities of the USAGermany wants to launch the “opportunity card”.

Recently presented by the Minister of Labour, Hubertus Heil, the card aims to facilitate the entry of foreigners into the European country, even if they do not yet have a job offer. job in sight.

However, the minister stated that there will be limits and conditions. In press interviews, he said the number of cards will be limited according to the needs stipulated by the German government.

“It is about attracting qualified immigrants in a process without bureaucracy. So it’s important to say: those with the ‘opportunity card’ will be able to support themselves while they’re here,” Heil told public radio station WDR this Wednesday (7th).

Requirements for the “opportunity card” and barriers

Applicants must meet at least three of the following four criteria to obtain a German green card:

A university degree or professional qualification; Professional experience of at least three years; Language knowledge or previous residence in Germany; Be under 35 years of age.

Furthermore, z Germany has some cultural disadvantages compared to other western nations, like the USwho want to attract skilled workers.

The first of these is the language, since German is spoken less in the world than English.

Another issue is that German employers traditionally value diplomas and qualifications, and these are not always recognized in Germany, or take months to be revalidated in the country.

Local authorities use different parameters to recognize these certifications and officials still need to authenticate translations of diplomas at notaries.

Obstacles for workers

For the research director of the Institute of Labor Economics (IZA), Holger Bonin, the initiative “is creating big and unnecessary obstacles, which make the system even more complicated”, he said.

He argues that the system will simply cause more bureaucracy. “Why don’t they simplify the process? Give people a visa to look for work and, if they don’t find anything within a certain time, they will have to leave the country?”, asks Bonin.

The director says that some of the criteria may not be that important for employers in Germany.

For example, for an international company – where its employees communicate primarily in English – it does not matter whether the candidates speak German or have lived in Germany.

“Adding extra points makes things more complicated, and employers can decide whether these criteria are important during recruitment. Therefore, professionals would not need a card as a pre-selection”, he says.

*With information from Deutsche Welle

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!