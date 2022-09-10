With technical problems, HEN1 plays round in ESL Pro League S16 by brnz4n’s monitor | DRAFT5

Newest addition of MIBRHenrique “HEN1” Teles showed all his skill this Friday (19) in a match valid for the ESL Pro League S16. In comparison with the BIGthe Brazilian had technical problems with his game and had to play a clutch situation through Breno’s monitor”brnz4n“Poletto.
The highlight happened during the first map of the series, the vertigo. In the eighth round, the Brazilian team attacked bombsite B with an advantage of players and managed to plant the bomb. After seeing Jonathan”JOTA“Willian fall and then Raphael”exit” Lacerda, HEN1 had to face the unfavorable situation.
With technical problems on his computer, the player faced Nils “k1to“Gruhne and Florian”syrsoN” Rische. Playing for his teammate’s monitor, he managed to take the first but ended up falling to the second, not being able to take the round for his team.
Not yet winning a match, the MIBR follows his walk in the ESL Pro League S16. In addition to the team, Brazil also has the FURY as the region’s representative in the championship. It runs from August 31st to October 2nd.
Twenty-four teams compete in the tournament, which has a total prize pool of $823,000, in addition to a spot for the BLAST Premier World Final 2022. You can follow the news and championship results through this page.