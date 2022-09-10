Leiliane Lopes – 10:22 am | updated on 9/9/2022 10:29 am



Woman screams ‘Globolixo’ in live broadcast on JN Photo: reproduction

On the night of this Thursday (8), the correspondent of Rede Globo in London, Rodrigo Carvalho, showed live the posthumous tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at the door of Buckingham Palace when he was interrupted by a cry of “Globolixo”.

A woman who passed close to the reporter shouted at the Brazilian broadcaster while Carvalho ended his participation in Jornal Nacional.

There was no time for the journalist or the presenters to react and the speech ended up being broadcast on the program.

Watch:

The woman screaming “GLOBO LIXO” live on Jornal Nacional lol pic.twitter.com/Oxnb0THqDi — It’s 2️⃣2️⃣ | Li 🇺🇸 Freedom (@Li22liberdade) September 9, 2022

