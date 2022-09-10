Workers are losing money and CAIXA warns: Criminals apply another blow to FGTS withdrawal; Look

Malicious people have accessed the victims’ FGTS application by selecting the birthday withdrawal option and having access to the workers’ account, withdrawing the money and requesting loans on their behalf. At first, this type of scam has had a great growth with many related complaints.

Information regarding this type of crime is confidential. Caixa Econômica Federal delivers the information related to the coup to the Federal Police, who must carry out an analysis and investigate what happened. However, the bank does not report how many people were targeted by the criminals, who sought out the institution to file a complaint.

Caixa informs that the bank seeks to improve its system, increasing security criteria in relation to access to its financial transactions and applications. In fact, according to the institution, it follows the best market practices, seeking to minimize the activities of criminals, scammers and fraudsters.

To improve its system and reduce the action of fraudsters, the bank uses several mechanisms that provide greater protection to its system. Furthermore, Caixa uses strong data validation, password authentication, validation of important documents, and one more type of authentication.

How to protect your FGTS app

In case the client does not recognize a movement in his FGTS application, he can contest with the bank branches with his CPF and a photo identification document. Caixa also offers some tips to avoid the action of criminals.

If the worker observes a different withdrawal from his account, he must seek an investigation of what happened, which can be done within 60 days. This period is necessary for the bank to obtain the necessary information. In case of origin, the amounts are returned to the FGTS account.

In the event that the application presents a change in the FGTS modality, passing, for example, to the birthday withdrawal, the worker must formalize the request for investigation and fraud verification. He must go to a Caixa branch and present himself as the holder of the linked account.

Caixa will analyze and determine what happened within 15 working days. This time is necessary for the verification request to be formalized. Then she will find out if there was really a fraud. In case there was no withdrawal, the bank will return to the initial form of the FGTS.

In relation to cases where there is an anticipation of the withdrawal, Caixa will check whether there has been a crime of fraud. When using the birthday loot as a guarantee for obtaining loans, the financial institution, in this case, must cancel the fraudulent contract.

How hits are made

At first, criminals gain access to the victim’s FGTS application and change the fund’s configuration to the birthday withdrawal. In case there is no effective registration in the app, scammers register using other phone numbers and another email.

It should be noted that fraudsters withdraw the available balance and still use the FGTS to make loans. The victim of the attack by the scammers, in addition to taking losses related to the FGTS, is not able to carry out the withdrawal withdrawal, in the event of an eventual dismissal without just cause.

fraud prevention

According to Caixa, it does not use SMS, e-mail, or Whatsapp, for example, to request a registration update from its customers. In short, it is necessary for the worker to observe a request through these means and not respond to them. He can make a complaint through the email address [email protected].

Employees should only use Caixa’s official channels to obtain more information about their FGTS. It is important that he does not give his password or access data to third parties, websites, or applications. Similarly, the customer should keep an eye out for any unusual movements on his account.

It is worth mentioning that you should not click on links received through tools such as Whatsapp and SMS. It is necessary to be cautious and be suspicious of any “fantastic” opportunity received on your cell phone. The user should only use up-to-date programs and browsers, which guarantee greater protection for the equipment. In conclusion, you must use the FGTS app downloaded from Google Play and Apple Store.