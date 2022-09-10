Workers at Mercedes will fold their arms in protest at the 3,600 layoffs announced by the company

support the 247

247 – Workers at Mercedes-Benz, in São Bernardo, approved, this Thursday (8), the stoppage of production until next Monday (12). Employees participated in an assembly with the direction of the ABC Metalworkers Union. The company announced last Tuesday (6th) that it intends to lay off 2,200 workers in the areas of logistics, maintenance, tooling, laboratories, manufacture of axles and transmissions for medium-sized trucks, and 1,400 workers with temporary contracts. . The factory in São Bernardo do Campo has around 9,500 workers, of which around 6,000 are in production.

According to the union president and Mercedes worker, Moisés Selerges, the stoppage is to start teaching the new Mercedes president how to negotiate. “We need to show that a negotiation process takes place around a table. Many times in a negotiation process everything that the Union wants will not prevail, but also everything that the company wants will not prevail”, he said. “So how does it work, one week you hire and the next you issue a bulletin saying you have to fire? That’s not logical, it’s not rational.”

“We want to fight for our jobs and also for the future of our temporary contract partners, the fight has to be for everyone and not just for the areas involved. There are no heroes here, there are people committed to fighting, and it can be a long process, we want to take a breath,” he added.

