Workers at Mercedes will fold their arms in protest at the 3,600 layoffs announced by the company

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Workers at Mercedes will fold their arms in protest at the 3,600 layoffs announced by the company 6 Views

The company’s factory in São Bernardo do Campo has around 9,500 workers.




About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Ibovespa rises more than 2% and has a positive weekly balance; dollar drops to R$ 5.14 and loses 0.73% in the week

The Ibovespa ended the session this Friday (9) with an expressive rise, having a series …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved