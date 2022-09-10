Zipline cable gets tangled up in camera, woman gets stuck

A woman tried to enjoy the Rock in Rio 2022 zipline on the fifth night of the festival in Rio de Janeiro, but had to be rescued by the team that controlled the equipment after the cables got caught in a broadcast camera of the event.
Through social networks, the public present in the City of Rock shared videos in which they show the woman going down the zipline and a few minutes later she is stopped almost at the end of the path due to a crane with a camera colliding with the wires.
In contact with splashthe Rock in Rio organization, “the Rock in Rio organization clarifies that the young woman was promptly attended to and released by the technician responsible for the Tirolesa and was not injured”.
How and where to watch RiR’s 2nd weekend shows
Anyone who goes to see Rock in Rio from home or wherever they are can check out the presentations through the paid channels Multishow and Canal Bis, free of charge on Globoplay (just register for a free account on the platform), in addition to showing the best moments on TV Globo in the programming. broadcaster night.
Everything is being streamed through pay channels and platforms.
multishow: Live broadcast of Palco Mundo and Sunset from 3 pm every day.
channel bis: live broadcast from the Favela and New Dance Order stages every day from 5 pm.
TV Globo: exhibition of a compilation of the best moments of the festival’s schedule today and tomorrow after “Conversa com Bial”, Saturday (10) after “Altas Horas” and Sunday (11) after “Vai que Cola”.
Globoplay: Multishow will be shown simultaneously (Palco Mundo and Sunset) for non-subscribers logged in to the streaming, that is, it is enough to have a free registration; and it will also feature Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Canais ao Vivo” package.
See the schedule of the main shows of RiR 2022
Check out the bands’ day and time below so you don’t miss every minute of the broadcast of your favorite artist’s performance on the Mundo and Sunset Stages this second and final weekend of the festival. You can check the entire schedule of the other stages on the official Rock in Rio website.
Friday, September 9: World Stage
- 18:00 – Initial Capital
- 8:10pm – Billy Idol
- 10:20pm – Fall Out Boy
- 00:10 – Green Day
Friday, September 9: Sunset Stage
- 15:30 – Di Ferrero + Vitor Kley
- 16:55 – Jão + guest
- 19:05 – 1985: The tribute
- 9:15 pm – Avril Lavigne
Saturday, September 10: World Stage
- 18h – Djavan
- 20:10 – Bastille
- 10:10 pm – Camila Cabello
- 00:10 – Coldplay
Saturday, September 10: Sunset Stage
- 15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest
- 16:55 – Gilsons + Jorge Aragão
- 19:05 – Maria Rita + guest
- 9:15 pm – CeeLo Green
Sunday, September 11: World Stage
- 6pm – Ivete Sangalo
- 20:10 – Rita Ora
- 10:20 pm – Megan Thee Stallion
- 00:10 – Dua Lipa
Sunday, September 11: Sunset Stage
- 15:30 – Liniker + Luedji Luna
- 16:55 – Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares
- 7:05 pm – Macy Gray
- 21:15 – Ludmilla