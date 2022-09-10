Zipline cable gets tangled up in camera, woman gets stuck

Zipline cable gets tangled up in camera, woman gets stuck

A woman tried to enjoy the Rock in Rio 2022 zipline on the fifth night of the festival in Rio de Janeiro, but had to be rescued by the team that controlled the equipment after the cables got caught in a broadcast camera of the event.

Through social networks, the public present in the City of Rock shared videos in which they show the woman going down the zipline and a few minutes later she is stopped almost at the end of the path due to a crane with a camera colliding with the wires.

In contact with splashthe Rock in Rio organization, “the Rock in Rio organization clarifies that the young woman was promptly attended to and released by the technician responsible for the Tirolesa and was not injured”.

How and where to watch RiR’s 2nd weekend shows

Anyone who goes to see Rock in Rio from home or wherever they are can check out the presentations through the paid channels Multishow and Canal Bis, free of charge on Globoplay (just register for a free account on the platform), in addition to showing the best moments on TV Globo in the programming. broadcaster night.

Everything is being streamed through pay channels and platforms.

multishow: Live broadcast of Palco Mundo and Sunset from 3 pm every day.

channel bis: live broadcast from the Favela and New Dance Order stages every day from 5 pm.

TV Globo: exhibition of a compilation of the best moments of the festival’s schedule today and tomorrow after “Conversa com Bial”, Saturday (10) after “Altas Horas” and Sunday (11) after “Vai que Cola”.

Globoplay: Multishow will be shown simultaneously (Palco Mundo and Sunset) for non-subscribers logged in to the streaming, that is, it is enough to have a free registration; and it will also feature Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Canais ao Vivo” package.

See the schedule of the main shows of RiR 2022

Check out the bands’ day and time below so you don’t miss every minute of the broadcast of your favorite artist’s performance on the Mundo and Sunset Stages this second and final weekend of the festival. You can check the entire schedule of the other stages on the official Rock in Rio website.

Friday, September 9: World Stage

  • 18:00 – Initial Capital
  • 8:10pm – Billy Idol
  • 10:20pm – Fall Out Boy
  • 00:10 – Green Day

Friday, September 9: Sunset Stage

  • 15:30 – Di Ferrero + Vitor Kley
  • 16:55 – Jão + guest
  • 19:05 – 1985: The tribute
  • 9:15 pm – Avril Lavigne

Saturday, September 10: World Stage

  • 18h – Djavan
  • 20:10 – Bastille
  • 10:10 pm – Camila Cabello
  • 00:10 – Coldplay

Saturday, September 10: Sunset Stage

  • 15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest
  • 16:55 – Gilsons + Jorge Aragão
  • 19:05 – Maria Rita + guest
  • 9:15 pm – CeeLo Green

Sunday, September 11: World Stage

  • 6pm – Ivete Sangalo
  • 20:10 – Rita Ora
  • 10:20 pm – Megan Thee Stallion
  • 00:10 – Dua Lipa

Sunday, September 11: Sunset Stage

  • 15:30 – Liniker + Luedji Luna
  • 16:55 – Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares
  • 7:05 pm – Macy Gray
  • 21:15 – Ludmilla

Rock in Rio has the most ’emo’ day of the 2022 edition; see photos

Public arrives for a day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães / UOL

1 / 15

Audience arrives for the 5th day

Audience arrives for a day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães / UOL

Public took great care in the look for the emo day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães / UOL

two / 15

Audience fancies the look

Public took great care in the look for the emo day at Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães / UOL

Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley play at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

3 / 15

Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley

Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley play on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Di Ferrero performs at the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

4 / 15

Di Ferrero

Singer Di Ferrero opened the presentations on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Vitor Kley plays guitar at Rock in Rio - ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

5 / 15

Vitor Kley plays guitar at Rock in Rio

ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

Model Isabeli Fontana with her son Zion, accompanies her boyfriend, Di Ferrero, at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

6 / 15

Isabeli Fontana and her son Zion

Model Isabeli Fontana with her son Zion, accompanies her boyfriend, Di Ferrero, at Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Actress Malu Rodrigues accompanies Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley's concert at Rock in Rio - ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

7 / 15

Malu Rodrigues

Actress Malu Rodrigues accompanies Di Ferrero and Vitor Kley’s concert at Rock in Rio

ROBERTO FILHO / BRAZIL NEWS.

Jão fills the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

8 / 15

Jão on the Sunset stage

Singer Jão fills the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Audience on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio to see Jão - Zô Guimarães/UOL

9 / 15

Fans of Jan

Public on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio to see Jão

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Public faces heat of almost 40 degrees and huge queues for the Rock in Rio drinking fountain - Filipe Pavão/UOL

10 / 15

queue for the drinking fountain

Public faces heat of almost 40 degrees and huge queues for the Rock in Rio drinking fountain

Filipe Pavão/UOL

Capital Inicial opens the fifth day of concerts on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio 2022 - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

11 / 15

Initial Capital

Capital Inicial opens the fifth day of concerts on the Mundo stage, at Rock in Rio 2022

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Fans enjoy the show of Capital Inicial at Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

12 / 15

Initial Capital Fans

Fans enjoy the show of Capital Inicial on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Billy Idol performs on the fifth day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

13 / 15

Billy Idol on the World Stage

Billy Idol took the Mundo stage on the fifth day of Rock in Rio and rocked the audience with his classics, such as Eyes without a face”.

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Avril Lavigne performs on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

14 / 15

Avril Lavigne on the Sunset Stage

The singer Avril Lavigne excited the audience and filled the space of the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Avril Lavigne on the Sunset stage, on the fifth day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

15 / 15

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne delivered everything and more when performing on the Sunset stage. The singer sang her hits like “Staker Boy” and “Smile”

Zô Guimarães/UOL

