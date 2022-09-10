Zipline cable gets tangled up in camera, woman gets stuck

A woman tried to enjoy the Rock in Rio 2022 zipline on the fifth night of the festival in Rio de Janeiro, but had to be rescued by the team that controlled the equipment after the cables got caught in a broadcast camera of the event.

Through social networks, the public present in the City of Rock shared videos in which they show the woman going down the zipline and a few minutes later she is stopped almost at the end of the path due to a crane with a camera colliding with the wires.

In contact with splashthe Rock in Rio organization, “the Rock in Rio organization clarifies that the young woman was promptly attended to and released by the technician responsible for the Tirolesa and was not injured”.

How and where to watch RiR’s 2nd weekend shows

Anyone who goes to see Rock in Rio from home or wherever they are can check out the presentations through the paid channels Multishow and Canal Bis, free of charge on Globoplay (just register for a free account on the platform), in addition to showing the best moments on TV Globo in the programming. broadcaster night.

Everything is being streamed through pay channels and platforms.

multishow: Live broadcast of Palco Mundo and Sunset from 3 pm every day.

channel bis: live broadcast from the Favela and New Dance Order stages every day from 5 pm.

TV Globo: exhibition of a compilation of the best moments of the festival’s schedule today and tomorrow after “Conversa com Bial”, Saturday (10) after “Altas Horas” and Sunday (11) after “Vai que Cola”.

Globoplay: Multishow will be shown simultaneously (Palco Mundo and Sunset) for non-subscribers logged in to the streaming, that is, it is enough to have a free registration; and it will also feature Canal Bis for subscribers of the “+Canais ao Vivo” package.

See the schedule of the main shows of RiR 2022

Check out the bands’ day and time below so you don’t miss every minute of the broadcast of your favorite artist’s performance on the Mundo and Sunset Stages this second and final weekend of the festival. You can check the entire schedule of the other stages on the official Rock in Rio website.

Friday, September 9: World Stage

18:00 – Initial Capital

8:10pm – Billy Idol

10:20pm – Fall Out Boy

00:10 – Green Day

Friday, September 9: Sunset Stage

15:30 – Di Ferrero + Vitor Kley

16:55 – Jão + guest

19:05 – 1985: The tribute

9:15 pm – Avril Lavigne

Saturday, September 10: World Stage

18h – Djavan

20:10 – Bastille

10:10 pm – Camila Cabello

00:10 – Coldplay

Saturday, September 10: Sunset Stage

15:30 – Bullet Desire + guest

16:55 – Gilsons + Jorge Aragão

19:05 – Maria Rita + guest

9:15 pm – CeeLo Green

Sunday, September 11: World Stage

6pm – Ivete Sangalo

20:10 – Rita Ora

10:20 pm – Megan Thee Stallion

00:10 – Dua Lipa

Sunday, September 11: Sunset Stage

15:30 – Liniker + Luedji Luna

16:55 – Power! Elza Vive, a show in honor of Elza Soares

7:05 pm – Macy Gray

21:15 – Ludmilla

