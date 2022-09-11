103-year-old woman is one of the fire survivors in SP

A 103-year-old woman is one of the survivors of a fire that left 6 dead in a nursing home in São Mateus, east of São Paulo, this morning. The site does not have a permit to operate, according to the Fire Department.

Ermozira da Conceição Clemente was taken to the emergency room of Sapopemba by firefighters and her health condition is considered serious.

“She was doing very well. She is lucid, she only had vision and hearing problems”, said the lawyer. gelta Maria Meneguim wonraht65, niece of an elderly woman.

In addition to Ermozira, another elderly woman survived and was also taken to the hospital.

‘We are disoriented’. Relatives of the six people killed in the fire accompanied the removal of bodies from the property between late morning and early afternoon today.

The seller Eduardo Mendonça, 36, son-in-law of Adelson Alexandre, one of the victims, said the family is “disoriented”. “The firefighters informed us that the fire had occurred and that my father-in-law had died,” he said.

Relatives informed the UOL that Adelson had only been in the nursing home for three months.

“He was being well taken care of, with more comfort and the support he needed. It’s hard to have to deal with a situation like that,” said musician Alex Lima, 33, who was also Adelson’s son-in-law.

Relatives of the six people killed in the fire watched as the bodies were removed from the property. Image: Herculano Barreto Filho/UOL

The family of Therezinha Barbosa Ribeiro, 90, was at the scene waiting for information. “The owner [da casa de repouso] called us and informed us that there was a tragedy. We don’t know much,” said self-employed Valdir Ribeiro, 44.

Neighbors did not know which place was a nursing home. Neighbors, who said they were unaware that there was a nursing home there, did not even realize that there was a fire there. Before, the establishment operated in another house, of smaller dimensions.

“There was no sign identifying that it was a nursing home. We were taken by surprise, because there was no smoke. It was a tragedy,” said homemaker Célia Maria Silva José, 54.

The fire broke out in a back room, but did not spread to the property. One of the elderly people in the room was charred to death. The other five victims died from smoke inhalation.

Relatives will testify. In front of the 49th DP (São Mateus), relatives were waiting to testify.

Hairdresser Thais Cristina Pinho, 44, was comforted by friends and relatives in front of the police station. He was the daughter of Sônia Pinho, 71, who died in the fire.

“We still don’t understand what happened,” said Thais.